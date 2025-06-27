Umrao Jaan director calls Bhansali's Heeramandi "over-the-top" as Rekha classic returns to theatres

Veteran filmmaker Muzaffar Ali, best known for his 1981 classic Umrao Jaan, has weighed in on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, describing it as "over-the-top" and "too palatial and rich." His comments come as Umrao Jaan, starring Rekha in one of her most iconic roles, returns to the big screen in a re-release on June 27, 2025.
In a recent interview, Ali shared his impressions after watching an episode of Heeramandi. While acknowledging Bhansali's effort and the show’s uniqueness, he drew a clear distinction between their storytelling styles.
"That’s a different thing and an over-the-top effort. It has got its own uniqueness, mine is different,” he said, adding that his own cinematic journey stemmed from “trunks and closets and cupboards,” and a deep passion for textiles.
He further remarked, "Heeramandi is nice but over-the-top. It is too palatial and rich. I wouldn’t do that. I would speak a different language."
In a separate interview, the director emphasized that Umrao Jaan cannot be recreated today, especially because of Rekha’s exceptional dedication to the role. “Rekha is not easy to find! You don’t find people with such commitment. What she did, no one else can do today,” he said.
Umrao Jaan, based on the 19th-century Urdu novel Umrao Jaan Ada by Mirza Hadi Ruswa, tells the story of Amiran, a young girl sold into a brothel in Lucknow, who rises to become a celebrated courtesan and poet. Alongside Rekha, the film also featured Farooq Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah, Shaukat Kaifi, Dina Pathak, and others.
The film’s return to theatres has been made possible through a restoration project by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the National Film Archive of India (NFAI), under the National Film Heritage Mission. As audiences rediscover Umrao Jaan on the big screen, Ali’s reflections highlight a contrast in artistic vision between classic Indian cinema and contemporary high-budget streaming spectacles.
