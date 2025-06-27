Umrao Jaan director calls Bhansali's Heeramandi "over-the-top" as Rekha classic returns to theatres

Veteran filmmaker Muzaffar Ali, best known for his 1981 classic Umrao Jaan, has weighed in on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, describing it as "over-the-top" and "too palatial and rich." His comments come as Umrao Jaan, starring Rekha in one of her most iconic roles, returns to the big screen in a re-release on June 27, 2025.

The filmmaker noted that it is 'too palatial and rich' and not his style

In a recent interview, Ali shared his impressions after watching an episode of Heeramandi. While acknowledging Bhansali's effort and the show’s uniqueness, he drew a clear distinction between their storytelling styles.

"That’s a different thing and an over-the-top effort. It has got its own uniqueness, mine is different,” he said, adding that his own cinematic journey stemmed from “trunks and closets and cupboards,” and a deep passion for textiles.

He further remarked, "Heeramandi is nice but over-the-top. It is too palatial and rich. I wouldn’t do that. I would speak a different language."

In a separate interview, the director emphasized that Umrao Jaan cannot be recreated today, especially because of Rekha’s exceptional dedication to the role. “Rekha is not easy to find! You don’t find people with such commitment. What she did, no one else can do today,” he said.