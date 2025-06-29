James Bond: Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi or Harris Dickinson in line to be the next 007
Amazon’s vision for the future of James Bond is finally taking shape, and it’s veering in a sleek, youthful direction. According to reports, actors Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi, and Harris Dickinson are the frontrunners to play the next 007, as the studio plots a bold new chapter in one of cinema’s most iconic franchises.
Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland and Harris Dickinson are reportedly the top choices as Amazon plans a stylish reinvention of 007
While no official confirmations have been made, insiders reveal that the next Bond will likely be under 30 — a dramatic departure from the seasoned spies we've seen in recent years. It’s a casting move that could redefine not just Bond’s persona, but also his wardrobe, his gadgets, and yes, his signature swagger.
Tom Holland, 29, known globally for his tenure as Marvel’s Spider-Man, is reportedly back in the conversation. Ironically, he once pitched a “young Bond” origin story to Sony during Far From Home promotions. “It didn’t really make sense,” he admitted later. But now, with a more open-minded creative team at Amazon MGM, his clean-cut charm and action credentials might finally align with the brief.
Harris Dickinson, fresh from critical acclaim for Triangle of Sadness and his directorial debut Urchin at Cannes, brings quiet gravitas and undeniable screen presence. When asked about playing Bond last year, his response was candid: “You’d be a fool not to entertain that role.”
Jacob Elordi — the only Aussie in the mix — already has Bond fans imagining a spiritual successor to George Lazenby. After his intense turns in Euphoria and Priscilla, he’s set to star in Wuthering Heights with Margot Robbie. When asked about the rumours, he smiled: “It’s beautiful. I just like that people maybe want to put me in their movies.”
Meanwhile, Dune director Denis Villeneuve has officially signed on to helm Bond 26, beating out big names like Jonathan Nolan and Edgar Wright. Villeneuve, who is currently working on Dune: Part Three, described the opportunity as a way to “honour tradition” while “opening the path to new missions.”
The film is still in early development and isn’t expected to hit theatres before 2028. But with a new Bond, a billion-dollar backing, and a high-fashion cast of contenders, the world’s most stylish spy may be about to get a Gen-Z upgrade.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.