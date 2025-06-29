James Bond: Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi or Harris Dickinson in line to be the next 007

Tom Holland, 29, known globally for his tenure as Marvel’s Spider-Man, is reportedly back in the conversation. Ironically, he once pitched a “young Bond” origin story to Sony during Far From Home promotions. “It didn’t really make sense,” he admitted later. But now, with a more open-minded creative team at Amazon MGM, his clean-cut charm and action credentials might finally align with the brief.

Harris Dickinson, fresh from critical acclaim for Triangle of Sadness and his directorial debut Urchin at Cannes, brings quiet gravitas and undeniable screen presence. When asked about playing Bond last year, his response was candid: “You’d be a fool not to entertain that role.”

Jacob Elordi — the only Aussie in the mix — already has Bond fans imagining a spiritual successor to George Lazenby. After his intense turns in Euphoria and Priscilla, he’s set to star in Wuthering Heights with Margot Robbie. When asked about the rumours, he smiled: “It’s beautiful. I just like that people maybe want to put me in their movies.”