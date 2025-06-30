Kajol–starrer Maa collects over INR 25 crore at box office in three days

Maa, a mythological horror film starring Kajol, has earned INR 25.41 crore gross at the worldwide box office during its first weekend, the makers said on Monday.

Kajol’s Maa makes over INR 25 crore in three days

Directed by Vishal Furia, best known for Lapachhapi, Criminal Justice and Chhori, the film is written by Saiwyn Quadras. It released in theatres on June 27. Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, the film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and co–produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak.

The makers shared the box office numbers on the X handle. “Mytho horror wins big. Total worldwide GBOC of 25.41 crore,” read the text over the film’s poster.

The film opened with INR 4.93 crore net at the domestic box office and went on to collect INR 6.26 crore net and INR 7.24 crore net on the following days. The total domestic box office collection of Maa stands at INR 18.43 crore net.

“When Mytho met Horror, the audience couldn't look away! #MaaTheFilm in cinemas now. Book your tickets here,” read the caption of the post. The film narrates the story of a mother who becomes Goddess Kali to end a demonic curse rooted in fear, blood and betrayal. It also stars Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma and Ronit Roy.