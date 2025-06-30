Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates 25 years of her debut film 'Refugee'

The film revolved around Bachchan's character of a nameless Indian Muslim, who helps illegal refugees cross the border between India and Pakistan in the Great Rann of Kutch. He eventually falls in love with a refugee's daughter.

Kareena Kapoor played the role of Nazneen Ahmed, a young Bangladeshi Muslim girl. The story follows her journey as she, along with her family, flees from East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and seeks refuge in India. They attempt to cross into Pakistan through the Rann of Kutch with the help of an unnamed local guide, played by Abhishek Bachchan.

Nazneen's character is gentle yet resilient, and through the course of the film, she falls in love with the refugee guide. Their relationship blossoms amid political tension and displacement. Kareena was lauded for her acting in the film. Refugee also featured Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

Kareena and Abhishek later worked together in "Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon" (2003), "LOC: Kargil" (2003) and "Yuva" (2004).