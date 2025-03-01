Vikram’s long-delayed ‘Dhruva Natchathiram‘ to finally hit screens in April

Music director Harris Jayaraj recently revealed that the much-anticipated action flick Dhruva Natchathiram, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and starring Chiyaan Vikram, will finally hit screens in April this year. Harris shared this exciting news during a press conference held in Coimbatore on Friday, saying, "I think I can share some good news today. At last, Dhruva Natchathiram will be releasing next month."
The composer went on to express his confidence in the film, stating, "This is undoubtedly one of Gautham Menon sir's finest works. We've waited this long, and just a little longer won't hurt. The audience will surely be thrilled."
When asked if the long wait might affect public interest, Harris pointed out the lasting appeal of films like Vaaranam Aayiram, which was re-released 16 years after its original release and received an overwhelming response. He added, "If a film that has already been released can spark such excitement, just imagine the kind of response Dhruva Natchathiram—which was made five years ago and hasn't been released yet—will receive."
He also mentioned the re-release success of the Telugu film Orange, which has been brought back to theaters multiple times since its 2010 release. Harris emphasised the enduring power of a film's music, noting that strong songs can help maintain audience interest and extend the life of a film in theaters. "We are all very confident about Dhruva Natchathiram," he concluded.
Dhruva Natchathiram, one of the most awaited projects by Gautham Menon, stars Vikram as John, the leader of a specialised unit called The Basement. This unit, formed after the Mumbai terror attacks, is tasked with responding swiftly to national security threats, bypassing bureaucratic hurdles. The film also features a talented ensemble cast including Ritu Varma, Radhakrishnan Parthiban, R. Sarathkumar, Simran, Vinayakan, Divya Dharshini, Munna Simon, Vamsi Krishna, Salim Baig, and Sathish Krishnan.
The film boasts a stellar technical team with cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, SR Kathir, and Vishnu Dev, editing by Anthony, and lyrics by Thamarai and Paal Dabba. Art direction is by Kumar Gangappan, while action sequences are choreographed by Hollywood stunt director Yannick Ben.