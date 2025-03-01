Vikram’s long-delayed ‘Dhruva Natchathiram‘ to finally hit screens in April

Music director Harris Jayaraj recently revealed that the much-anticipated action flick Dhruva Natchathiram, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and starring Chiyaan Vikram, will finally hit screens in April this year. Harris shared this exciting news during a press conference held in Coimbatore on Friday, saying, "I think I can share some good news today. At last, Dhruva Natchathiram will be releasing next month."

The composer went on to express his confidence in the film, stating, "This is undoubtedly one of Gautham Menon sir's finest works. We've waited this long, and just a little longer won't hurt. The audience will surely be thrilled."