Oscars 2025: 3 reasons why Conclave is the nominee you can’t miss!

Conclave is a pleasant surprise. No spoilers here, we promise! But this film exceeds all expectations and that’s one of the key reasons it’s received such global acclaim and become a favourite during this year’s awards season. The 2024 political thriller, directed by Edward Berger and written by Peter Straughan, is based on the 2016 novel by Robert Harris and stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini. Here are three compelling reasons why you should not miss this exceptional movie:
Ralph Fiennes excels in roles that explore complex, tortured characters, and his portrayal in Conclave is a masterclass in these very emotions. Throughout the film, you’re left guessing his true intentions until the very end. What a performance! And, of course, let’s not forget Stanley Tucci’s brilliant contribution!
Though her role is brief, Isabella Rossellini makes a lasting impact. Her portrayal of a woman navigating life in the Vatican is subtle yet powerful, and her performance is deserving of multiple awards. It’s a reminder of why she remains a favourite among directors worldwide.
This is the game-changer. The twist in Conclave is what will truly leave you speechless, making the entire cinematic experience worth it. How often do we encounter a film that compels us to stand up and applaud? This one does, without question!
Additionally, the cinematography, set design, casting and music are nothing short of divine and immaculate. Yes, we couldn’t resist that wordplay – but take our ‘word’ for it, this film is one for the ages. It provides a thought-provoking reflection on what the Catholic faith could come to mean in an increasingly secular world.
