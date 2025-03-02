Oscars 2025: 3 reasons why Conclave is the nominee you can’t miss!

This is the game-changer. The twist in Conclave is what will truly leave you speechless, making the entire cinematic experience worth it. How often do we encounter a film that compels us to stand up and applaud? This one does, without question!

Additionally, the cinematography, set design, casting and music are nothing short of divine and immaculate. Yes, we couldn’t resist that wordplay – but take our ‘word’ for it, this film is one for the ages. It provides a thought-provoking reflection on what the Catholic faith could come to mean in an increasingly secular world.

