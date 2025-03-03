‘Anora’ wins Best Picture at Oscars 2025; director Sean Baker reflects on independent cinema

Sean Baker’s American comedy Anora follows his typical style of filmmaking which focuses on the cause of the marginalized. This time, he narrates the story of a sex worker and the son of a Russian Oligarch with a cast including Mikey Madison, Mark Eydelshteyn, Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, and many others.

Baker mentions about the shooting experience and the expenses, “We made this movie for $6 million and shooting all on location in New York City with about 40 crew members.” He thanked them in his speech , “They’re all back in New York. This is for you guys. Thank you so much”. Baker further adds, “ We made this movie independently. If you’re trying to make independent films, keep doing it. We need more. This is proof.”