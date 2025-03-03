‘Anora’ wins Best Picture at Oscars 2025; director Sean Baker reflects on independent cinema

Not only did Sean Baker win the Best Director for the night at the Oscars 2025, but also his movie Anora also bagged the Best Picture at the 97th Academy Awards this year. Baker was a first time nominee in the category of Best Director and the film on the whole earned six nominations at the awards. Baker’s win as the Best Director and Best Picture gives hope to all the independent filmmakers to continue doing what they do and making breakthrough films with fresh content.
What makes Sean Baker's Anora’s win so special at the 97th Academy Awards?
Sean Baker’s American comedy Anora follows his typical style of filmmaking which focuses on the cause of the marginalized. This time, he narrates the story of a sex worker and the son of a Russian Oligarch with a cast including Mikey Madison, Mark Eydelshteyn, Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, and many others.
Baker mentions about the shooting experience and the expenses, “We made this movie for $6 million and shooting all on location in New York City with about 40 crew members.” He thanked them in his speech , “They’re all back in New York. This is for you guys. Thank you so much”. Baker further adds, “ We made this movie independently. If you’re trying to make independent films, keep doing it. We need more. This is proof.”
Anora’s and Sean Baker’s win remains a testament to the power of storytelling and independent filmmaking giving hope to millions across the globe to keep trying and pursuing their craft with passion and a silver lining would definitely come through.
(with inputs from AP)