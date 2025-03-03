Dulquer Salmaan announces his return to Malayalam cinema with 'I'm Game'

Dulquer Salmaan is set to return to Malayalam cinema with his upcoming drama, titled I'm Game. Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, known for his work on RDX, the film’s announcement poster features a pair of hands, one of which appears injured, with a playing card held in one hand. Sharing the news on social media, Dulquer captioned it, 'The Game is On!'

In an earlier post, the actor revealed that the title would be unveiled on March 1, 2025. Along with the announcement, Dulquer posted an image of a gambling chip being set on fire, with the caption, "It’s Time."

I'm Game is expected to be an action-packed project, marking Dulquer's return to Malayalam cinema after his 2023 drama King of Kotha. Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, King of Kotha marked Joshiy's directorial debut and focused on the story of Kotha Raju, also known as Raju Madrassi.