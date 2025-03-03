Dulquer Salmaan announces his return to Malayalam cinema with 'I'm Game'

Dulquer Salmaan is set to return to Malayalam cinema with his upcoming drama, titled I'm Game. Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, known for his work on RDX, the film’s announcement poster features a pair of hands, one of which appears injured, with a playing card held in one hand. Sharing the news on social media, Dulquer captioned it, 'The Game is On!'
In an earlier post, the actor revealed that the title would be unveiled on March 1, 2025. Along with the announcement, Dulquer posted an image of a gambling chip being set on fire, with the caption, "It’s Time."
I'm Game is expected to be an action-packed project, marking Dulquer's return to Malayalam cinema after his 2023 drama King of Kotha. Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, King of Kotha marked Joshiy's directorial debut and focused on the story of Kotha Raju, also known as Raju Madrassi.
In addition to his work in Malayalam cinema, Dulquer's Lucky Baskhar has made waves by becoming the first South Indian film to trend on Netflix for 13 consecutive weeks. Since its release, the movie has garnered significant attention, even trending at number one on Netflix's Top 10 in over 15 countries and holding the number two spot globally for two weeks.
Directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya, Lucky Baskhar tells the story of Bhaskar Kumar, a middle-class bank employee struggling to support his family amid financial strain. The film follows Bhaskar's journey as he becomes entangled in a risky investment scheme, driven by the pressure to escape debt.
Lucky Baskhar was released globally in theaters on October 31, 2024.