Hrithik Roshan gets his revenge on Farhan Akhtar 14 years after ZNMD in fun reunion

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has finally gotten his revenge on Farhan Akhtar’s character Imran from their iconic film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD). The moment came in a heartwarming video shared on social media, where Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol reunited for another holiday at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

In the video, as the trio prepares to drive off to their next adventure, Farhan picks up his phone for a call. In a playful twist, Hrithik grabs the phone from him and tosses it away, recreating the scene from ZNMD where Farhan’s character Imran had thrown Hrithik’s character Arjun’s phone after he received a work call. Fans were thrilled to see this humorous throwback and the revenge 14 years in the making.

Meanwhile, Hrithik, who is known for his dedication to fitness, recently sparked a fun debate on social media. On Saturday, he shared a picture of gajar ka halwa on Instagram and asked his followers, “Gajar ka halwa - healthy or unhealthy? What do you think?”

Earlier, Hrithik also marked the 25th anniversary of his debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. He posted a series of pictures showing the notes he wrote during his preparation for the film, highlighting his extensive preparation for his breakout role. Reflecting on his journey, he shared how nervous he was before his debut but has now gained confidence after 25 years in the industry.

He captioned the post, “My notes from 27 years ago. Prepping as an ACTOR for my first movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. I remember how nervous I was. Still am when starting a movie. I’d be embarrassed sharing these, but after 25 years of being in the industry, I guess I can handle it. Then to now, what’s changed? I see these pages and realize, absolutely nothing. Good thing? Bad thing? It’s just how it is.”

Hrithik added, “Only process remains. So much to be thankful for. So much to be grateful for. So much left to do. It’s the 25th anniversary of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai and the ONLY thing I want to celebrate are these scribbles in my rough book. The first page says ‘one day’ at the bottom. No such day happened, it never came. Or maybe it did, but I missed it because I was in prep. #25YearsOfKahoNaaPyaarHai”