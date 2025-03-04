From 'Anora' to 'The Brutalist', where can you watch the Oscar 2025 award winning films?

The Oscars 2025 was a grand show. From Anora winning the maximum number of awards, leaving behind some of the strongest contenders, to Brazil winning its first Oscar for the film for I'm Still Here, the event indeed came with a lot of surprises. And we are sure movie enthusiasts are already planning to watch all of these films. But are they available to stream in India? Or do you need to wait for them release at the theatres. Let's find out.

Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or-winning film tells the story of a New York stripper’s whirlwind romance with the son of a Russian oligarch. Despite not securing major wins at the Golden Globes, the film was the most talked about on Sunday at the event and snatched five awards- Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Editing and Best Screenplay. It is available on rent for INR 129 on Zee5's ZeePlex.

'The Brutalist' (3 Trophies) – At the theatres

The Brutalist, starring Adrien Brody as a Holocaust survivor and architect trying to rebuild his life in the US, for which he bagged the Best Actor award, explores themes of identity and ambition. The film is running at selected theatres, and you definitely book a show before it the showtimes end.

'Dune: Part Two' (2 Trophies) – JioHotstar

Denis Villeneuve’s sequel to Dune continued the saga’s cinematic legacy but the director missed on the Oscar nomination for the Best Director, yet again. On Sunday, the film secured two Oscar awards for the Best Visual Effects and Best Sound and is now available on JioHotstar. It is also available on rent for INR 119 on Amazon Prime.

'Emilia Perez' (2 Trophies) – MUBI

Jacques Audiard's musical thriller, Emilia Perez, is about a Mexican drug lord undergoing gender reassignment surgery. While the film received not one or two but 13 Oscar nominations, it ended winning just two: Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song (El Mal). Viewers can rent it on MUBI via Prime Video.

'Wicked' (2 Trophies) – At the theatres

Filmmaker Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of the beloved musical won two Oscars for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. Paul Tazewell made history by becoming the first Black costume designer to win an Oscar. The film is currently running at selected theatres and is available for rental or purchase on Prime Video, Zee 5 and YouTube movies, for INR 119, INR 129 and INR 180 respectively.

'Conclave' (1 Trophy) – At the theatres

Conclave, a thought-provoking papal drama that delivers edge-of-your-seat suspense with a venerable Ralph Fiennes, received acclaim for its screenplay and performances, and won an Oscar for the Best Adapted Screenplay. It is currently running at selected theatres.

'I'm Still Here' (1 Trophy) – Apple TV

This Brazilian drama, directed by Walter Salles, stars Fernanda Torres as Eunice Paiva, the wife of a congressman who disappeared during Brazil’s military dictatorship. The film created history as it marked Brazil's first Oscar win, by clinching the award for the Best International Feature Film. It is available exclusively on Apple TV.

'The Substance' (1 Trophy) – Prime Video

The psychological horror film starring Demi Moore as an ageing actress who chooses a black market drug to maintain her youth, and ends up having having adverse effects on her, got her an award at the Golden Globes for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. The Substance, on Sunday, won a trophy for the Best Makeup and Hairstyling. It is available on rent for INR 99 on Prime Video.

