Manjiri Pupala on giving tribute to Madhuri Dixit by performing 'Ek Do Teen' as her entry song in 'Superboys of Malegaon'

Manjiri Pupala, is the newest find of Superboys of Malegaon, and her character as Basmati stands out making a splash with her impactful screen presence and dialogue delivery that puts her right in the spotlight and stays long back after we leave the seats. With a perfect blend of vulnerability and charm, Manjiri brings an irresistible spark to the screen, especially in her grand entry, which holds a special place in her heart. Written by Varun Grover, the film got recognised internationally as it premiered at the 49th Toronto International Film festival receiving tremendous response from critics and audience alike with the standing ovation post the screening.

Manjiri Pupala on living her childhood dream

Reminiscing about her childhood, Manjiri shared, “As a 90’s kid, no birthday parties were complete without us, children dancing on the trending songs. And I remember always choosing Madhuri’s Ek Do Teen as my all-time favourite. Now, having Trupti—my character—enter over this very same song in my debut film, feels like my life has come full circle. It’s poetic justice to my childhood obsession with Bollywood. There couldn’t have been a better launch for me to enter the big Bollywood dream."

The film is also released internationally in countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, UAE and received great response from the audiences worldwide.