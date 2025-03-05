Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar completes look test for Ram Charan’s #RC16

Sandalwood star Shiva Rajkumar has completed his look test for his role in the much-awaited sports drama featuring Telugu star Ram Charan in the lead. The film, which is tentatively titled #RC16 and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, will see Shiva Rajkumar in a significant role. The makers announced that he will be joining the film's sets very soon.

What did the makers say?

Vriddhi Cinemas, the production company behind the project, shared a video clip of the Kannada star undergoing the look test on their X (formerly Twitter) account. They wrote, "Completed the look test of Karunada Chakravarthy @NimmaShivanna Garu for #RC16. He is all set for a stunning makeover for his character, which will be both breathtaking and sensational. He will be joining the shoot soon."