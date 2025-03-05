Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar completes look test for Ram Charan’s #RC16

Sandalwood star Shiva Rajkumar has completed his look test for his role in the much-awaited sports drama featuring Telugu star Ram Charan in the lead. The film, which is tentatively titled #RC16 and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, will see Shiva Rajkumar in a significant role. The makers announced that he will be joining the film's sets very soon.
What did the makers say?
Vriddhi Cinemas, the production company behind the project, shared a video clip of the Kannada star undergoing the look test on their X (formerly Twitter) account. They wrote, "Completed the look test of Karunada Chakravarthy @NimmaShivanna Garu for #RC16. He is all set for a stunning makeover for his character, which will be both breathtaking and sensational. He will be joining the shoot soon."
Ram Charan, too, is set for a dramatic makeover in this film, which has been styled by renowned hairstylist Aalim Hakim, promising a "never-seen-before massive look."
#RC16, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, is set in Uttarandhra and promises to showcase a different side to both Ram Charan and Janhvi. The film is rumored to be currently filming in Mysore, and once this schedule is wrapped up, the team is expected to head to Delhi for some crucial sequences.
In addition to Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shiva Rajkumar, the film will feature veteran actors Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu in key roles.
On the technical front, the film's music is being composed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, while the cinematography is being handled by renowned Indian cinematographer Rathnavelu, known for his skillful use of natural lighting. The film's art direction is managed by Kolla Avinash, with Aegan Ekambaram designing the costumes.