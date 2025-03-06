Makers announce 'Mookuthi Amman 2', starring Nayanthara, today

The news that Nayanthara's 2020 film Mookuthi Amman is getting a sequel was in the rounds for quite some time now, and the makers officially made an announcement today, along with the muhurat. Nayanthara is all set to return as the goddess, and reportedly is undergoing a month-long fast to prepare for her character.
Filmmakers RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, who directed the original are not helming the sequel, legendary filmmaker Sundar C is taking it over.
Calling it the biggest film of his career, Sundar introduced the cast and crew of the film at the muhurat event. Regena Cassandra, who was recently seen in Vidaamuyarchi has been roped in to play an pivotal role in the film. Popular Kannada actor and filmmaker Duniya Vijay, who recently made his Telugu debut with Veera Simha Reddy, will be debuting in Tamil with the sequel of Mookuthi Amman. Duniya will be seen playing the antagonist in the film.
The director also announced that Yogi Babu, Abhinaya, Ineya, Ramachandra Raju, Singampuli, Vichu Vishwanath, Ajay Ghosh, Lollu Sabha Swaminathan and Myna Nandhini are a part of the cast list. The director’s frequent collaborator, Hip Hop Tamizha Adhi is composing the film’s music while Venkat Raghavan, who has collaborated with Sundar for multiple films’ screenplay and dialogues is also on board the project. Gopi Amarnath is the cinematographer of Mookuthi Amman 2.
It seems to be a good day for Nayanthara, as her sports drama on Netflix, with Madhavan and Siddharth, was also announced today, along with the first look.