Makers announce 'Mookuthi Amman 2', starring Nayanthara, today

Details we need to know about Mookuthi Amman 2

Filmmakers RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, who directed the original are not helming the sequel, legendary filmmaker Sundar C is taking it over.

Calling it the biggest film of his career, Sundar introduced the cast and crew of the film at the muhurat event. Regena Cassandra, who was recently seen in Vidaamuyarchi has been roped in to play an pivotal role in the film. Popular Kannada actor and filmmaker Duniya Vijay, who recently made his Telugu debut with Veera Simha Reddy, will be debuting in Tamil with the sequel of Mookuthi Amman. Duniya will be seen playing the antagonist in the film.