Reema Kagti's 'Superboys of Malegaon' wins Best Film at National Indian Film Festival of Australia

Reema Kagti’s Superboys of Malegaon has won the prestigious Best Film award at the National Indian Film Festival of Australia (NIFFA). Expressing her excitement, Reema shared, "I would like to thank the National Indian Film Festival of Australia for selecting Superboys of Malegaon as Best Film and for showcasing it across Australian cities, helping it reach a wider audience. We're thrilled that festival audiences connected with this story of dreams and determination."

Which were the other Indian films to be awarded?

In addition, The Man Who Hurls News, directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, won the Best Documentary (Short) award. Mahadevan remarked, "Winning the Best Documentary (Short) at NIFFA is a special honor. The film explores the world of one of the longest-serving newspaper boys in the world, and it’s humbling that Australian audiences connected emotionally with this unique character. Congratulations to NIFFA for curating such a special platform for Indian cinema. I look forward to its continued success in future editions."

Other notable wins include WingMan (The Universal Irony of Love) by Anuj Gulati, which took home the Best Indie Feature Film award, and Parikrama by Goutam Ghose, which was named Best International Indian Film. Maa Oori Ramayanam, directed by Badrappa Gajula, won the Best Documentary Feature award.

The inaugural edition of the National Indian Film Festival of Australia took place from February 13 to March 2, 2025. The festival concluded with a Red-Carpet Gala and the closing screening of Tannishtha Chatterjee’s Roam Rome Mein at Murdoch University in Perth, following an unprecedented seven-city tour across Sydney, Canberra, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne.

The festival will continue its celebrations with encore screenings of select films at Dendy Cinemas in the coming weeks.