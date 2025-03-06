TEST: A compelling drama-thriller that explores the challenges of cricket fields and beyond

S. Sashikanth shares, “Having nurtured stories as a producer for years, stepping into the director’s chair for TEST was both exhilarating and deeply personal. This film is about resilience, the weight of choices, and how life itself is the greatest test of all. Bringing together three powerhouse performers — R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth — for the first time made this journey even more special. I’m grateful to YNOT Studios, Netflix, and my incredible team for bringing this vision to life. Excited for the world to watch TEST unfold, streaming on Netflix from April 4."