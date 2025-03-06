TEST: A compelling drama-thriller that explores the challenges of cricket fields and beyond

April 2025 brings Netflix’s first original Tamil film of the year, TEST. The film revolves around three protagonists, as they are forced to navigate life-altering decisions that shape their destinies. A YNOT Studios Production, it not only marks S. Sashikanth’s directorial debut, but is also the first of its kind, featuring collaborations with a powerhouse ensemble including R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine.
S. Sashikanth shares, “Having nurtured stories as a producer for years, stepping into the director’s chair for TEST was both exhilarating and deeply personal. This film is about resilience, the weight of choices, and how life itself is the greatest test of all. Bringing together three powerhouse performers — R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth — for the first time made this journey even more special. I’m grateful to YNOT Studios, Netflix, and my incredible team for bringing this vision to life. Excited for the world to watch TEST unfold, streaming on Netflix from April 4."
Set in the intense world of cricket, the film weaves together the journeys of a dedicated cricketer, a brilliant scientist, and a devoted teacher, whose fates become intertwined through life-altering decisions. TEST delivers a compelling narrative that promises to be an emotional roller coaster that will keep the audiences captivated till the very end.
(Written by Addrita Sinha)