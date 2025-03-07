Duniya Vijay makes emotional debut in Tamil with Mookuthi Amman 2, directed by Sundar C

Kannada actor Duniya Vijay is all set to make his grand entry into Tamil cinema with the highly anticipated film Mookuthi Amman 2, directed by Sundar C. The movie, which stars Nayanthara in the lead role, marks a significant moment for Vijay, as he steps into the Tamil film industry with much excitement and emotion.

What did Duniya Vijay say about his Tamil debut?

Vijay opened up about his feelings, calling it an "emotional moment" in his career. He expressed his gratitude to director Sundar C, who, according to Vijay, has had a significant influence on his journey. "He (Sundar C) took my name on stage and spoke about me. I love Sundar C and I’m very thankful to him, to the unit of this film, and to the people of Tamil Nadu," said Vijay.

What adds to the emotional significance for Vijay is his connection to Rajinikanth, one of Tamil cinema’s biggest icons. Vijay recalled that he had visited Chennai 30 years ago in hopes of meeting his idol, Superstar Rajinikanth. Although he couldn’t meet him at the time, Vijay later had the opportunity to meet Rajinikanth, who had seen and appreciated his work in Kannada cinema.

"I’m a big fan of Rajinikanth sir," said Vijay, "I came here 30 years ago to meet him, stayed for 15 days, but couldn’t meet him. Later, I met him, and he had seen my films and appreciated my work. That was a special moment."

Vijay's admiration for Sundar C runs deep as well, as he has been a fan of the director since Arunachalam, which starred Rajinikanth. "I became a fan of Sundar C 26 years ago when he made Arunachalam. I am thrilled to act under the direction of a director who has worked with Superstar Rajinikanth," Vijay shared, his face lighting up with excitement.

In Mookuthi Amman 2, Duniya Vijay will portray the antagonist, a pivotal role in the film, which is expected to have a pan-Indian release with a budget of over Rs 100 crore. The film will be released simultaneously in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Vijay is gearing up for his role, with shooting for his part set to begin in the middle of this month. "I will be in Chennai again next month for the shoot and will be working for around 40 days on my role," he said.

Apart from Nayanthara and Duniya Vijay, the film will feature a stellar ensemble cast, including Urvasi, Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu, Singam Puli, Gopi Amarnath, Abhinaya, Iniya, Mynaa Nandini, Swaminathan, and Ajay Ghosh. Music for the film is composed by actor and music director Hip Hop Tamizha.

Fans of both Vijay and Tamil cinema are eagerly awaiting the release of Mookuthi Amman 2, marking a new chapter in the actor's illustrious career.