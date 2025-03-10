‘Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2’: Chandan Roy Sanyal teases a major shift in Bhopa Swami’s journey

Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2, the latest installment of Prakash Jha’s riveting crime drama delves even deeper into themes of power, faith, and betrayal. While Bobby Deol continues to captivate audiences with his portrayal of the enigmatic Baba Nirala, Chandan Roy Sanyal returns as Bhopa Swami, a character whose narrative takes a significant turn this season. Alongside the duo, the new season boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, including Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta in key roles.

In a recent interview, Chandan Roy Sanyal, who has become synonymous with the role of Bhopa Swami, shared insights into the character’s evolution. “Bhopa has always been the silent force behind Baba Nirala, executing command with unwavering loyalty. But this time, the tides have shifted as he’s had enough. As Baba Nirala begins to disregard his counsel, Bhopa finds himself questioning his place in the Aashram. For the first time, Bhopa feels overlooked, his influence waning. That moment of realization sparks a quiet but resolute rebellion within him. He starts to believe that he is just as powerful, and just as deserving of the throne. This season marks Bhopa Swami’s rise from the shadows—ready to claim his destiny.”

Reflecting on the profound impact Aashram has had on his career, Chandan expressed his gratitude. "This show has played a crucial role in shaping my journey as an actor. Since its debut in 2020, the love and adulation I’ve received have been truly overwhelming. Aashram arrived at a time when the country was in lockdown, and digital storytelling started gaining momentum. It became a pivotal part of that shift. Alongside other groundbreaking shows, Aashram redefined audience perceptions, proving that compelling narratives can transcend the silver screen."

Chandan also credited the show for helping him gain recognition and establish a strong foothold in the industry. "The show has given me immense recognition, and I remain deeply grateful to Prakash Ji and Bobby Sir. Prakash Ji’s trust in me to bring Bhopa to life has been an honour, and Bobby Sir’s generosity as a co-star allowed me to truly own my character, ultimately making this journey even more fulfilling. The admiration and camaraderie we share on and off-screen have made this experience truly special,” he added. The show is streaming on Amazon MX Player.