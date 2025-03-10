Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ cast begins dubbing for the film

The cast of Sardar 2, the much-anticipated sequel to Sardar, has officially begun dubbing for the film. Director Mithran's spy thriller features Karthi and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead roles, and the dubbing process kicked off with a traditional pooja at a popular dubbing studio.
The sequel promises to be even more grand, with reports suggesting that Sardar 2 has the highest budget of any film Karthi has worked on to date. The success of the first part of the film was remarkable, leading producer Lakshman of Prince Pictures to gift director PS Mithran a Toyota Fortuner in appreciation of its phenomenal reception.
While the first Sardar film was not just a commercial hit but also carried a significant social message focusing on water conservation, the sequel is set to continue the action-packed story. In the new installment, Karthi's character, the son, transitions from a cop to a spy for the Indian government and heads to Cambodia.
Along with Karthi and Rajisha Vijayan, Sardar 2 will feature actors SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Aashiq Rangnath, and Sajal Ahmed. The technical team behind the film includes cinematographer George Williams, music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, editing by Ruben, and art direction by K Kadhir. Dhilip Subbarayan has choreographed the stunts, and the story has been penned by M R Pon Parthipan, Roju Bipin Ragu, and Geevee.