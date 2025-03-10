Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ cast begins dubbing for the film

The cast of Sardar 2, the much-anticipated sequel to Sardar, has officially begun dubbing for the film. Director Mithran's spy thriller features Karthi and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead roles, and the dubbing process kicked off with a traditional pooja at a popular dubbing studio.

What do we know about Sarda 2 yet?

The sequel promises to be even more grand, with reports suggesting that Sardar 2 has the highest budget of any film Karthi has worked on to date. The success of the first part of the film was remarkable, leading producer Lakshman of Prince Pictures to gift director PS Mithran a Toyota Fortuner in appreciation of its phenomenal reception.