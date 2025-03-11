Afran Nisho to make a comeback to the big screen with Daagi this Eid

Afran Nisho is making a powerful return to the big screen with Daagi, an intense thriller directed by Shihab Shaheen and presented by SVF Alpha-i and Chorki. The film is set to hit the theatres on Eid 2025. Alongside Nisho, the film features Tama Mirza and Sunerah Binte Kamal, whose brief yet powerful appearances in the teaser suggest compelling roles.
The teaser offers a glimpse of the thrilling story revolving around fate, vengeance, and downfall. It opens with glimpses of Nisho receiving applause and admiration, with a sudden shift to him in a prison cell, in an inmate uniform marked 786, which hints at a gripping backstory.
Afran Nisho shared, "Every frame of this film holds a deeper meaning, and the teaser is just a hint of what’s to come. It’s a story that will keep the audience questioning fate, choices, and consequences until the very end."
(Written by Aadrita Sinha)