Afran Nisho to make a comeback to the big screen with Daagi this Eid

The teaser offers a glimpse of the thrilling story revolving around fate, vengeance, and downfall. It opens with glimpses of Nisho receiving applause and admiration, with a sudden shift to him in a prison cell, in an inmate uniform marked 786, which hints at a gripping backstory.

Afran Nisho shared, "Every frame of this film holds a deeper meaning, and the teaser is just a hint of what’s to come. It’s a story that will keep the audience questioning fate, choices, and consequences until the very end."

(Written by Aadrita Sinha)