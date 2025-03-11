Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar to re-release; leaves fans rejoicing

This Holi weekend, double your happiness as Christopher Nolan's acclaimed movie Interstellar is about the hit the silver screens once again. This famous science fiction starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway in leading roles, originally released in 2014 and was not only appreciated by the audience at large but also received several Academy nominations and won under the category of Best Visual Effects.

When is Interstellar releasing in theatres again?

The news of Interstellar's re-release came a delight when the makers themselves put out a social media post on X. According to the makers, Warner Brothers, "Back on public demand! Redicover the masterpiece that captivated millions! Christopher Nolan's ' Interstellar' returns to cinemas in India on March 14. Also in IMAX. Limited run - 7 days only."