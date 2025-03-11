Dupahiya actor Godaan Kumar is all praise for co-actors Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane

Godaan Kumar, known for his roles in films like Dhadak, Marjaavaan, Ittefaq, Laal Kaptaan, and Faraaz, is currently captivating audiences with his performance in the Amazon Prime series Dupahiya. The show, which also stars Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhavan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Anjuna Saxena, tells a heartfelt story that highlights the innocence and complexity of its central characters.

What did Godaan Kumar say about his role?

Kumar portrays Durlabh, a character that is both innocent and deeply emotional. Speaking about his role, the actor describes Durlabh as an educated, simple man from the village of Dhadakpur, living with his father and younger brother. Durlabh’s life takes a turn when his intended bride, Roshni, chooses his brother Kuber instead. Although devastated, Durlabh accepts the decision with a sense of brotherly love, all while secretly continuing to dream of marrying Roshni one day. Kumar explains, "Though deeply hurt, Durlabh accepts it as a good brother. Yet, deep down, he still dreams of marrying her someday. He loves her deeply."

When asked about the challenges of portraying Durlabh, Kumar reveals that capturing his character’s innocence was the most difficult aspect of the role. "Portraying Durlabh’s innocence was my biggest challenge," he shares. "An actor’s job is to bring the writer’s vision to life—his body language, dialect, and emotions must align. In my past films, I played darker roles, but Durlabh is different. Even when he tries to be cunning, his innocence should make people laugh and sympathise with him."

Kumar’s performance in Dupahiya has received positive feedback, with viewers resonating with Durlabh’s purity and vulnerability. "The show is getting a great response, and people are loving Durlabh’s innocence," Kumar says. "Many say, ‘This is exactly what happens to good guys.’ His unexpected flip at the end surprised the audience and made him stand out."

The actor also spoke highly of his experience working with the talented cast and crew. "This show has an incredible cast," Kumar says. "Working with Gajraj Rao sir was a great learning experience—his humility makes it easier for young actors like us. Renuka Shahane ma’am doesn’t even make you feel like you’re working with a legend. Sonam Nair is the coolest director I’ve worked with, allowing space for improvisation. The joyful atmosphere on set was entirely because of her."

Dupahiya has been praised for its engaging storyline, stellar performances, and vibrant ensemble cast. Kumar believes the series will resonate with viewers from all walks of life. "This show is beautifully woven together," he says. "Even city dwellers will feel a connection to their roots. It has an incredible cast, a great script, and powerful dialogues. That’s why this series is a must-watch."

Created and executive produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under their banner Bombay Film Cartel, Dupahiya is directed by Sonam Nair and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg. The show is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime.