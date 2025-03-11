First song from film Amar Boss, Bawshonto Dekeche Amake, dropped

The makers have officially launched the first song Bawshonto Dekeche Amake, from Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee’s next film, Amar Boss. Capturing the freshness of spring, the song is a heartfelt celebration of love, youth, and the beauty of new beginnings.
The song launch was set against the vibrant backdrop of a Holi-themed party at Soul-The Sky Lounge. The upbeat energy of the celebration perfectly matched the essence of the song with guests indulging in live chaat counters, succulent kebabs, crispy jalebis, creamy rabri, and refreshing thandai.
The music video features an ensemble cast led by the legendary actress Rakhee Gulzar, along with Shruti Das, Sauraseni Maitra, Avery Singha Roy, Aishwarya Sen, Uma Banerjee, Kanchan Mallick, and Gourab Chatterjee capturing the vibrancy of the season. Adding a personal layer of warmth to the soulful melody, the track marks the first on-screen collaboration of real-life couple Anupam Roy and Prashmita Paul since their marriage.
Filmmakers Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee shared, "We are overwhelmed by the love and appreciation our audience has shown, and the girls did an amazing job. Shooting this song was an unforgettable experience, and we are thankful to everyone involved for bringing their best to the project."
(Written by Addrita Sinha)