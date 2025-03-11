First song from film Amar Boss, Bawshonto Dekeche Amake, dropped

The makers have officially launched the first song Bawshonto Dekeche Amake, from Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee’s next film, Amar Boss. Capturing the freshness of spring, the song is a heartfelt celebration of love, youth, and the beauty of new beginnings.

The song launch was set against the vibrant backdrop of a Holi-themed party at Soul-The Sky Lounge. The upbeat energy of the celebration perfectly matched the essence of the song with guests indulging in live chaat counters, succulent kebabs, crispy jalebis, creamy rabri, and refreshing thandai.