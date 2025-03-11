Rami Malek's The Amateur to release in India a day ahead of global premiere

In a thrilling move for Indian audiences, 20th Century Studios has announced that their upcoming action-packed spy thriller, The Amateur, will release in India on April 10, 2025, one day before its global premiere. The film, which has already generated significant buzz, is set to be one of the most highly anticipated action films of the year.
Directed by James Hawes, The Amateur follows the gripping journey of Charlie Heller, a brilliant CIA decoder whose life takes a tragic turn when his wife is killed in a terrorist attack in London. As his world crumbles, Charlie’s quest for justice takes him across the globe, with his intelligence becoming his ultimate weapon in his pursuit of those responsible. The film promises to deliver high-stakes action, intense drama, and a complex, emotionally driven storyline.
Starring Oscar winner Rami Malek in the lead role, The Amateur also features a star-studded cast, including Rachel Brosnahan, Jon Bernthal, and Caitriona Balfe. Malek, known for his critically acclaimed performances, will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar, bringing to life a character that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.
The film’s trailer, which dropped recently, has been met with widespread praise for its heart-pounding action sequences and intriguing narrative, making fans even more eager to witness the adrenaline-fuelled adventure unfold. With its combination of high-stakes espionage and personal revenge, The Amateur is poised to become a major hit for action movie lovers.
While the film will be officially released worldwide on April 11, 2025, moviegoers in India are in for a treat, as they will be among the first to experience this action-packed thriller. The film will be available in English in theaters across the country.
Fans are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to watch Malek take on daring challenges and immerse themselves in the ultimate spy thriller experience. With its early release, The Amateur is set to create a buzz in India ahead of its global premiere, and the countdown to the action begins now.