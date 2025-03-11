Rami Malek's The Amateur to release in India a day ahead of global premiere

In a thrilling move for Indian audiences, 20th Century Studios has announced that their upcoming action-packed spy thriller, The Amateur, will release in India on April 10, 2025, one day before its global premiere. The film, which has already generated significant buzz, is set to be one of the most highly anticipated action films of the year.

What is Rami Malek's The Amateur about?

Directed by James Hawes, The Amateur follows the gripping journey of Charlie Heller, a brilliant CIA decoder whose life takes a tragic turn when his wife is killed in a terrorist attack in London. As his world crumbles, Charlie’s quest for justice takes him across the globe, with his intelligence becoming his ultimate weapon in his pursuit of those responsible. The film promises to deliver high-stakes action, intense drama, and a complex, emotionally driven storyline.

Starring Oscar winner Rami Malek in the lead role, The Amateur also features a star-studded cast, including Rachel Brosnahan, Jon Bernthal, and Caitriona Balfe. Malek, known for his critically acclaimed performances, will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar, bringing to life a character that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.