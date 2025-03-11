Souptik C's Bengali film Devi look revealed

After Monihara, actor-filmmaker Souptick C's next, Devi, drops its first look and they already got us intrigued. Bengal's first horror fantasy, as the filmmaker tags it, stars Ranieeta Dash, Rahul Arunadoy Banerjee, Somraj Maity and Anjana Basu in pivotal roles, with screenplay and dialogue by Sagnik Chatterjee.
The plot shows that years ago, there lived a witch called Maya in the dense forest of Kalbuni. She dreamt of being the most powerful witch in the universe. To fulfil her dream, she started the process of summoning the dark lord ‘Pishach’. She started kidnapping the new born girls from nearby villages and offered them to the ‘mighty fire’. After sacrificing 100 babies, the ‘Pishach’ appeared and told Maya, that a magic-girl was growing up somewhere, who was mightier than Maya. Moreover, that magic-girl was predestined to be the cause of Maya’s death when she grows 18-year-old. This made Maya mad. She took an oath to destroy that magic-girl before she destroys Maya.
Meanwhile, somewhere in Kolkata, Maya’s nemesis is born as a child of human Surja and a ghost Monimala. Her parents call her ‘Devi’. Devi is blessed with all the supernatural powers of her mother Monimala and the courage of her father Surja. Monimala sacrifices her earthly existence to give birth to Devi. As a single father, Surja always tries to hide Devi’s supernatural powers from the world to keep her safe. But after all his efforts, one day, Maya finds Devi when she is 18. The cat and mouse quest starts between a witch and a magic-girl in the city which becomes even fiercer when Maya reaches Devi in disguise.
Will the prophesy be true? Or will it be an endgame for the world? Let us wait and watch.
Ranieeta Dash, who plays the titular character says, "Devi is an interesting character to play. She is a human with super powers as she is a daughter of a human and ghost, this character has different shades. Bengali movies do not have superheroine plots so it's something totally different."
Souptick says, "Devi is the sequel of Monihara directed by me. Monihara was a horror comedy. But Devi is Bengal's first horror fantasy. I'm creating an universe of Bengali Ghost, with Petni, Daini, Brohmodoityo, and such. The audience will be reminded once again of childhood stories that we used to hear.
Rahul, who plays Devi's father Surya, says: "Surya is that character that protects her daughter to all extents as he does not want her superpower to come out to the real world. The working experience is very good as Souptick is a very talented actor himself, that's why his minute detailing is something which I am following, now it has been a lot of acting with Ranieeta and the whole team is very young.
Anjana Basu, who plays Maya, says: "Working with Souptick is a different experience, he himself is an actor. I worked with Ranieeta for the first time and it was a great experience, but I have never played this type of a character. I added a lots of inputs for my role myself and the director has cooperated a lot. The production that it was done is bang on the character is looking like a larger than life."