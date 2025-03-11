Souptik C's Bengali film Devi look revealed

Ranieeta Dash, who plays the titular character says, "Devi is an interesting character to play. She is a human with super powers as she is a daughter of a human and ghost, this character has different shades. Bengali movies do not have superheroine plots so it's something totally different."

Souptick says, "Devi is the sequel of Monihara directed by me. Monihara was a horror comedy. But Devi is Bengal's first horror fantasy. I'm creating an universe of Bengali Ghost, with Petni, Daini, Brohmodoityo, and such. The audience will be reminded once again of childhood stories that we used to hear.

Rahul, who plays Devi's father Surya, says: "Surya is that character that protects her daughter to all extents as he does not want her superpower to come out to the real world. The working experience is very good as Souptick is a very talented actor himself, that's why his minute detailing is something which I am following, now it has been a lot of acting with Ranieeta and the whole team is very young.

Anjana Basu, who plays Maya, says: "Working with Souptick is a different experience, he himself is an actor. I worked with Ranieeta for the first time and it was a great experience, but I have never played this type of a character. I added a lots of inputs for my role myself and the director has cooperated a lot. The production that it was done is bang on the character is looking like a larger than life."