Amitabh Bachchan confirms hosting 17th season of ‘KBC’

Amitabh Bachchan has officially confirmed that he will be hosting the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), putting an end to rumors about his possible departure. In a touching video released on March 12, the Bollywood legend bids an emotional farewell to the current season while assuring fans, "I will see you in the next season."

What did Amitabh Bachchan say in the video?

In the video, Amitabh expressed his deep gratitude, saying in Hindi, “At the start of every phase, I wonder whether after so many years, I will still see the same love, warmth, and togetherness in your eyes. But by the end of each season, I realize that this journey, this stage, and everything I have received have been far more than I ever wished for. And it continues to come my way. Our hope is that this bond remains strong and never fades.”

The 82-year-old actor also reflected on the impact of the show, stating, “If our efforts have even slightly touched someone’s life or sparked hope, I will consider our 25-year journey a success. So, ladies and gentlemen, I will meet you in the next season. Keep believing in your hard work, keep your dreams alive. Never stop, never bow down. You are precious, just as you are—dear to me, and my own. Until we meet again, this is Amitabh Bachchan, signing off from this season with my final words—Shubh Ratri (sic).”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan.