Makers reveal the first look of Parambrata Chattopadhyay in Srijit Mukherji's Killbill Society; pics inside

Srijit Mukherji brings back the haunting brilliance of Parambrata Chattopadhyay in a never-seen-before avatar. The nostalgia of Hemlock Society lingers, but the warmth is replaced with an unsettling chill. What made Ananda Kar switch sides?

Ananda Kar, the enigmatic mind behind Hemlock Society, was a curator of last chances, a guide for the hopeless. The man who understood the anatomy of death better than most yet chose to teach the art of survival.