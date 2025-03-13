Makers reveal the first look of Parambrata Chattopadhyay in Srijit Mukherji's Killbill Society; pics inside

People who have already watched Srijit Mukherji's Hemlock Society rave about 'Ananda Kar' till date. Parambrata Chattopadhyay, as Ananda, was not just fantastic, the interesting narrative of the film, definitely make it an one-of-a-kind film. Now, after almost 13 years, Srijit's Killbill Society unravels the enigmatic return of Ananda Kar as he embarks on a mind-bending journey where truth and destiny collide. What unfolds is an emotional journey—one that explores healing, love, and an unexpected twist that challenges our understanding of purpose and existence.
Srijit Mukherji brings back the haunting brilliance of Parambrata Chattopadhyay in a never-seen-before avatar. The nostalgia of Hemlock Society lingers, but the warmth is replaced with an unsettling chill. What made Ananda Kar switch sides?
Ananda Kar, the enigmatic mind behind Hemlock Society, was a curator of last chances, a guide for the hopeless. The man who understood the anatomy of death better than most yet chose to teach the art of survival.
But time has its way of reshaping destinies.
Now, the idealist is gone. In his place stands a man reborn—bald, colder, sharper. The compassionate instructor who once stopped people from stepping off the edge has now crossed over himself. He doesn’t run Hemlock Society anymore. He runs Killbill Society. And this time, he’s not here to save you.
Killbill Society's Poorna never lived by the rules. Labels, opinions, and consequences never held any weight for her. She did what she wanted, when she wanted, without seeking approval. The world saw her as bold—perhaps even reckless—but to her, this was simply "living".
In Killbill Society, Srijit presents Poorna, portrayed by Koushani Mukherjee, in a deeply layered role—a woman who once feared nothing, until she did. What shattered her fearless spirit? More importantly, can she find her way back, or has her decision already been made?
Apart from the two main protagonists, Killbill Society also features Biswanath Basu, Sandipta Sen, and Anindya Chatterjee in pivotal roles. Their characters serve as crucial threads in the narrative, adding depth to the storyline. Each of them brings a unique layer to the film, making it even more gripping and immersive.
The film is all set to release next month at the theatres.