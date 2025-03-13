Siddharth brings Arjun to life in TEST, a sports drama on a cricketer’s battle on and beyond the pitch

The makers just dropped the first look of Siddharth. The character promo was introduced by cricketer R. Ashwin, making the moment even more special as a real-life sports icon connected with the cinematic portrayal.

Talking about his character, Siddharth shares, “Arjun’s story is one of passion and sacrifice. He’s not just playing for himself—he’s playing for the country, carrying the weight of expectations, the love for the game, and the battle between his dreams and reality. TEST is more than just a sports film; it’s about the choices that define us. I can’t wait for audiences to step into his world and witness it.”