Siddharth brings Arjun to life in TEST, a sports drama on a cricketer’s battle on and beyond the pitch

Sports drama TEST which will soon be streaming on a well-known OTT platform is already making the buzz. It features actor Siddharth as Arjun, a cricketer whose journey is driven by passion, pressure, and personal sacrifice. His story isn’t just about winning matches—it’s about chasing a dream while balancing responsibilities.
What Siddharth has to say about his character in TEST?
The makers just dropped the first look of Siddharth. The character promo was introduced by cricketer R. Ashwin, making the moment even more special as a real-life sports icon connected with the cinematic portrayal.
Talking about his character, Siddharth shares, “Arjun’s story is one of passion and sacrifice. He’s not just playing for himself—he’s playing for the country, carrying the weight of expectations, the love for the game, and the battle between his dreams and reality. TEST is more than just a sports film; it’s about the choices that define us. I can’t wait for audiences to step into his world and witness it.”
TEST has a stellar cast including R. Madhavan, Meera Jasmine, and Nayanthara besides Siddhartha which amps up the expectation of the movie. It is a watch not just for the sports lovers but for those who have dared to dream. It will start streamin gon Netflix from April 4.
(Written by Addrita Sinha)