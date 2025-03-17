Red Lorry Film Festival announces September 5 as opening film

Makers have announced Tim Fehlbaum–directed September 5 from Paramount Pictures as the opening film of Red Lorry Film Festival, one of India’s premiere international film festival. September 5, nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards this year, offers a unique look into one of the most tension-filled moments in modern media history.

What is September 5 about?

The film is a masterful recreation of ABC TV's extraordinary coverage during the 1972 Munich Olympics hostage crisis, transforming a tragic historical event into a pulse–pounding standoff. Set almost entirely within the claustrophobic confines of the ABC Sports station, just a few hundred feet from the actual event, the movie captures the raw, unfiltered experience of journalists thrust into an unprecedented live broadcasting challenge. What makes the film truly remarkable is its seamless integration of real archive footage, providing an unparalleled level of authenticity.

September 5 boasts an impressive ensemble cast led by talented actors John Magaro and Leonie Benesch, who bring depth and nuance to this historically significant narrative. The film also features acclaimed performers Peter Sarsgaard, Ben Chaplin and Benjamin Walker, each contributing incredible performances. Tim Fehlbaum masterfully orchestrated this stellar cast to recreate one of history's most infamous events with authenticity and emotional resonance.

This year’s festival lineup, including award-winning titles like Anora and The Last Showgirl, classics like Pretty Woman, Karz and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and titles premiering in India fresh from Berlin, promises a breathtaking exploration of world cinema, with Red Lorry Film Festival: Take 2 in Mumbai and an exciting debut chapter, Red Lorry Film Festival: Parallel Verse, in one of India’s most movie loving cities, Hyderabad. Scheduled from March 21–23, 2025 in Mumbai and Hyderabad, offering audiences a window into the vibrant diversity of global cinema with over 120 titles, including critically acclaimed films across languages, genres and cultures, the festival remains steadfast in its commitment to cinematic excellence.