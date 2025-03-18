Salman Khan is in his element in Sikandar title track

Salman Khan's Eid release Sikandar is going viral for all the right reasons. The title track of the film, Sikandar Nache, released today and it was a much-awaited one. A typical Bhaijaan song, featuring his classic swag, charisma and style, also features the beautiful Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Salman Khan's love interest in the film, and is seen matching her steps with Bhaijaan gracefully.
Sikandar Naache has been choreographed by Ahmed Khan, and is composed by JAM8, with the lyrics by Sameer Anjaan. Amit Mishra, AKASA and Siddhaant Miishhraa have sung the song. Special background dancers from Turkey and the grand set-up add festive vibes to the song, and definitely adds chaar chaand to the song.
Salman Khan shared the song on Instagram and wrote, "#SikandarNaache Out Now." Take a look:
Prior to the title track, Bam Bam Bhole and Zohra Jabeen were released, and with Sikandar Naache, the makers got our hopes really high.
A few days ago, a source close to the production revealed that Sikandar will be packed with romance, politics and drama.
They stated, "Sikandar is designed for the big screen, with typical Murugadoss elements like romance, politics, drama, and revenge incorporated into the script to complement the big action blocks."
Sikandar was shot over 90 days across Mumbai, Hyderabad and various other locations in India. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. Sikandar also features actors like Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj and Sharman Joshi in important roles.