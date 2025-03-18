Salman Khan is in his element in Sikandar title track

Prior to the title track, Bam Bam Bhole and Zohra Jabeen were released, and with Sikandar Naache, the makers got our hopes really high.

A few days ago, a source close to the production revealed that Sikandar will be packed with romance, politics and drama.

They stated, "Sikandar is designed for the big screen, with typical Murugadoss elements like romance, politics, drama, and revenge incorporated into the script to complement the big action blocks."

Sikandar was shot over 90 days across Mumbai, Hyderabad and various other locations in India. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. Sikandar also features actors like Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj and Sharman Joshi in important roles.