Why L2 Empuraan’s trailer has everyone talking

Malayam cinema fans have been eagerly awaiting Prithviraj’s L2: Empuraan trailer for a minute! Now that the trailer is out, the internet can’t stop buzzing and we know why! As a sequel to Lucifer (2019), this film was all set to be one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year—but the trailer just took the hype to a whole new level! Here’s why Empuraan’s trailer has got everyone excited!

Mohanlal’s comeback as Setphen Nedumpally (or is it Khureshi Abram?)

We love that the trailer wastes no time reminding us why Lucifer was such a massive hit! Mohanlal returns as the enigmatic Stephen Nedumpally, but this time, there’s an even bigger focus on his alter ego, Khureshi Abram. The mystery surrounding his true identity is stronger than ever and the trailer hints that maybe we’ll finally get some answers!