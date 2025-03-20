Why L2 Empuraan’s trailer has everyone talking

Malayam cinema fans have been eagerly awaiting Prithviraj’s L2: Empuraan trailer for a minute! Now that the trailer is out, the internet can’t stop buzzing and we know why! As a sequel to Lucifer (2019), this film was all set to be one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year—but the trailer just took the hype to a whole new level! Here’s why Empuraan’s trailer has got everyone excited!
Mohanlal’s comeback as Setphen Nedumpally (or is it Khureshi Abram?)
We love that the trailer wastes no time reminding us why Lucifer was such a massive hit! Mohanlal returns as the enigmatic Stephen Nedumpally, but this time, there’s an even bigger focus on his alter ego, Khureshi Abram. The mystery surrounding his true identity is stronger than ever and the trailer hints that maybe we’ll finally get some answers!
Bigger, bolder and more action-packed than ever!
If Lucifer was intense, Empuraan is going to be a whole other ball game! The trailer is packed with high-stakes action sequences, stylish cinematography, explosions and a darker, grittier tone. From car chases to shootouts, every frame screams high production value, making it clear that this isn’t just another sequel— it’s an upgrade in every way possible.
Prithviraj’s signature touch
After Lucifer, director Prithviraj Sukumaran has already proven himself to be a force to be reckoned with. Now with the Empuraan’s trailer dropping, it’s safe to say, Prithviraj is pushing boundaries now more than ever. With layered narratives, sharp dialogues and incredible visuals, Sukumaran’s signature style is all over this trailer. His talent for building suspense and intrigue is one of the biggest reasons why fans are hooked!
A global scale
Empuraan isn’t just confined to Kerala or India— they’ve gone international with this movie and we love it! It spans multiple locations, from gritty cityscapes to boardrooms, this movie is taking range to the next level. The film promises a larger-than-life story that moves beyond local politics and dives into global conspiracies making it one of the most ambitious Malayalam films to date!
A star-studded new cast
While fans are showing up for the OG Mohanlal, Empuraan is also making headlines for the impressive additions to its already amazing cast. Game of Thrones star Jerome Flynn has joined the film in a mysterious role. British actress Andrea Tivadar plays MI6 agent Michele Menuhin, while Bollywood actor Abhimanyu Singh portrays Balraj. Acclaimed Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu, along with Manikuttan, Nikhat Khan Hedge and Satyajit Sharma, round out the stellar lineup.
With L2: Empuraan set for release on March 27, 2025, this trailer has done its job—it has everyone counting down the days. If the movie delivers even half of what the trailer promises, buckle up because we’re in for a cinematic spectacle.