Why Paoli Dam's Chhaad makes a relevant watch

Why you need you watch Chhaad

The symbolism

The filmmaker has used symbols in the film, quite prominently, that can be be easily fathomed by the audience. The film revolves around chhaad or terrace as the symbol of independence, artistic freedom, nurturing and going back to childhood. And Paoli Dam has rightly said in an interview, it is not about women empowerment but of human empowerment. Most of our lives fall into a cyclical pattern that goes on until it breaks us or we find a reason to break away from it. To Paoli's Mitra Roy, the terrace is the reason to break away from that mundane cycle, which when went missing for days, broke her confidence, resilience, and stunted her creativity. There were also three more recurrent symbols that we could notice. The locked door, which happened to be the symbol of the restrain that society often brings in the way of a person's growth, the big windows as a doorway to nostalgia and the river that, as always, symbolises the ebb and flow of life.

The relationships

The relationships shown in the film explore very regular ones, which you might have seen in your life or in your periphery. The relationship between the husband-wife, or that of the in-laws with Mitra, is pretty common. It is nothing out-of-box and that is what makes the film even more relatable. What we find noticeable is the bond Mitra has with her younger sister-in-law Mukul. She's more like a sister to Mitra, than the latter's own sister Chitra, who doesn't even consider her elder sister a part of her family, since she's married. While it may be common among families, it's rarely spoken about in films. So, this breaks the stereotype that younger sisters-in-law are always vile, complaining and jealous about their boudi (elder brother's wife). Also, how Mitra draws a line to Ranojoy Bishnu's character, after submitting the story, also shows no matter how people think, some relationships are just meant to be professional.