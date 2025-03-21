Actors Rajatava Datta and Gargee Roy Chowdhury on the film Balaram Kando

A

Gargee: Tarangini is a marriage counsellor and is a serious person. But she’s very motherly otherwise. Throughout the film, Tarangini tries to be a sorted woman, but because of Kishore’s faux pas, everything falls apart every time. How she wades through the problems while trying to save their daughter from getting married forms the crux of the story. We had an incredibly fun shoot, and with Rajatava as my co-actor, it was bound to be hilarious.

Rajatava: Kishore, as is mentioned in the film, is Tarangini’s durshomporker (distant) husband. He’s colourful and keeps forgetting names. He is a Maths teacher who is weak in English. The first time I read the script, I felt Tarangini was a complex character, and it is easy to read Kishore. But as the story progresses, you will find Tarangini very easy-going, easy-to-read, colourful, and flamboyant, and Kishore as rather a very layered character.