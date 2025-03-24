What does Christopher Nolan‘s ‘The Odyssey’ shoot days look like? John Leguizamo reveals

Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated adaptation of The Odyssey boasts a star-studded cast and a massive scope. However the director maintains an unexpectedly intimate filmmaking approach. Hollywood actor John Leguizamo, who is also part of this epic cast echoes his experiences on the set of the grand upcoming film.

When is Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey releasing?

The Odyssey is tentatively scheduled fora July 2026 release. It has been reported by a media source, that despite the film's substantial budget and epic scale, John, speaking on MSNBC's Morning Joe, described Nolan's process as resembling that of an independent filmmaker. "“Dude, you know the thing is, okay he’s got a crazy budget, it’s not small, but he runs (it) like an indie film because he’s not doing it by committee, he’s not doing it by what the studio says," John said, further rtemarking, "He’s like an indie filmmaker but with crazy money."