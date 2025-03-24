What does Christopher Nolan‘s ‘The Odyssey’ shoot days look like? John Leguizamo reveals

Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated adaptation of The Odyssey boasts a star-studded cast and a massive scope. However the director maintains an unexpectedly intimate filmmaking approach. Hollywood actor John Leguizamo, who is also part of this epic cast echoes his experiences on the set of the grand upcoming film.
The Odyssey is tentatively scheduled fora July 2026 release. It has been reported by a media source, that despite the film's substantial budget and epic scale, John, speaking on MSNBC's Morning Joe, described Nolan's process as resembling that of an independent filmmaker. "“Dude, you know the thing is, okay he’s got a crazy budget, it’s not small, but he runs (it) like an indie film because he’s not doing it by committee, he’s not doing it by what the studio says," John said, further rtemarking, "He’s like an indie filmmaker but with crazy money."
The Odyssey features Matt Damon as Odysseus, alongside a powerhouse ensemble including Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, and Jon Bernthal. Universal Pictures describes the film as a "mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new Imax film technology," as per the media source.
Christopher Nolan, known for blockbuster hits like Oppenheimer, Interstellar, and Inception, acknowledged the privilege of working on such a grand scale. Nolan earlier highlighted to another media source that he was drawn to working at a large scale because he is aware of the how fragile the opportunity to "marshal those resources is" . He also expressed appreciation for independent cinema, citing Aftersun and Past Lives as recent favorites.
Cillian Murphy, a frequent Nolan collaborator, has previously praised the director's collaborative nature and willingness to allow actors room for creative exploration.