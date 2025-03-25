Adrishyam 2 – The Invisible Heroes drops thrilling trailer, introduces Pooja Gor to the cast

The gripping trailer showcases an intensified threat and a deadlier mission, as the covert team of elite operatives continues their battle to protect the nation. Leading the charge once again is Eijaz Khan, reprising his role as the steadfast Ravi Verma. But this time, Ravi isn’t fighting alone—he’s joined by a new ally, Officer Durga, played by actress Pooja Gor. Her addition to the squad brings a fresh perspective and unmatched energy to the mission, ramping up the stakes of the already high-tension storyline.

Eijaz Khan, who is returning for a second season, expressed his excitement for Adrishyam 2 in a recent statement. “This season is bigger, bolder, and more intense. Ravi isn’t just facing the danger himself. Durga, played by Pooja Gor, brings a new force to the team. Together, they’ll face enemies more dangerous than ever. If you thought Season 1 was thrilling, get ready. This is just the beginning.”