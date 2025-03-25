Adrishyam 2 – The Invisible Heroes drops thrilling trailer, introduces Pooja Gor to the cast

The highly anticipated trailer for Adrishyam 2 – The Invisible Heroes has been unveiled, setting the stage for a new season packed with high-octane action, unexpected twists, and a relentless fight against unseen enemies. Premiering on Sony LIV from April 4th, the show’s latest installment promises to deliver a nail-biting experience for audiences.
The gripping trailer showcases an intensified threat and a deadlier mission, as the covert team of elite operatives continues their battle to protect the nation. Leading the charge once again is Eijaz Khan, reprising his role as the steadfast Ravi Verma. But this time, Ravi isn’t fighting alone—he’s joined by a new ally, Officer Durga, played by actress Pooja Gor. Her addition to the squad brings a fresh perspective and unmatched energy to the mission, ramping up the stakes of the already high-tension storyline.
Eijaz Khan, who is returning for a second season, expressed his excitement for Adrishyam 2 in a recent statement. “This season is bigger, bolder, and more intense. Ravi isn’t just facing the danger himself. Durga, played by Pooja Gor, brings a new force to the team. Together, they’ll face enemies more dangerous than ever. If you thought Season 1 was thrilling, get ready. This is just the beginning.”
Pooja Gor, excited about her role as Officer Durga, shared her enthusiasm.“This character is unlike anything I’ve done before. Durga is a relentless force, not just another officer. She’s willing to fight, chase, and sacrifice to protect her people, even when the odds are stacked against her. Adrishyam 2 is going to be an adrenaline rush, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”
The series delves deeper into the world of covert operations, unravelling conspiracies and deadly betrayals as the team races against time to neutralise looming threats. Alongside Khan and Gor, the stellar cast also features Swaroopa Ghosh and Tarun Anand,.