Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ first look revealed on his 40th birthday

On Ram Charan's 40th birthday, the much-awaited first look of his 16th film, Peddi, was unveiled, and the fans went berserk. The film, previously known as RC16, is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and backed by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.The title and first look release follow the pre-look poster that had already created a humongous buzz.
The first poster features Ram Charan in a never-seen-before avatar, exuding raw energy. With an unshaven beard, unkempt hair, nose stud, and a cigar in the mouth, he delivers a tough stare that promises a power-packed performance. The make-over itself promises a thrilling story set in rural India.
Another poster, however, gives a glimpse of the movie's theme, where Ram Charan is seen holding an old cricket bat in a rural field. The imagery suggests that Peddi will be a mix of rural drama and sports. The backdrop adds to the intrigue, leaving fans speculating about the film’s plot.
Besides Ram Charan, Peddi boasts a magnificent supporting cast, including Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in pivotal roles. To add more fuel to the fire, the music for the film is being composed by the legendary AR Rahman, adding more to the excitement among the fans.
Ram Charan was last seen in Game Changer, directed by S Shankar, featuring Kiara Advani. Despite high expectations, the film failed to make an impact at the box office.