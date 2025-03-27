Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ first look revealed on his 40th birthday

On Ram Charan's 40th birthday, the much-awaited first look of his 16th film, Peddi, was unveiled, and the fans went berserk. The film, previously known as RC16, is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and backed by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.The title and first look release follow the pre-look poster that had already created a humongous buzz.