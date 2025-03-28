‘Identity’ actor Vinay Rai says he feels more liberated playing a villain
When Vinay Rai stormed the Tamil film scene in 2007, crooning the romantic number Unnale Unnale, he became the toast of the town in the twinkling of an eye. He had young women swooning over his tall, handsome looks and boyish charm. Vinay continued the streak with films like Jayamkondaan, Modhi Vilayadu, and Endrendrum Punnagai.
But if life were predictable, it would cease to be interesting. Little did he imagine that almost two decades later, he would swap horses in midstream and emerge as one of the most sought-after villains in the industry, courtesy of his films Thupparivalan, Doctor, Christopher, and Identity, where he played a merciless villain, so much so that people would shudder at the very sight of him.
Vinay considers the new phase of his career a liberating experience. Without the pressure of maintaining a certain image or worrying about market expectations, he tells Indulge that he is freer than ever. He also talks about his other passions, be it his love for rugby, his fascination with history, and his ‘flying dreams,’ along with his career trajectory.
You received a lot of accolades for your role as CI Allen Jacob in Identity…
It was my first time working with such a young, talented cast and crew. The team was incredibly passionate about their work, and that energy really drove us forward. The script was layered, with a great director, skilled screenwriter, fabulous DOP, and editor. Tovino (Thomas), of course, is a highly versatile actor, not just as a leading man. The moment it was announced that Trisha, Tovino, and I were cast, people would subconsciously start imagining who would be the hero and the villain. So, it was crucial for us to throw them off track. And from my perspective, it was thoroughly satisfying.
You began your career with romantic roles, but then shifted to playing more complex, negative characters. Are you enjoying this phase of your career?
I’ll be honest with you; I fell in love with filmmaking from day one. I never had any ambitions of reaching this point—it was sheer luck. In my 18-year career, with all its ups and downs, I’ve always enjoyed what I do. Sure, there have been projects I wasn't thrilled with, but being on a film set has always been the happiest part of my job. I genuinely enjoy not only my work but also other departments like cinematography and art direction. I love learning about those aspects.
And lately, I feel more liberated. There was a time when I used to be the hero, when I felt the need to protect the market and maintain a certain image because you knew how the audience and film pundits would look at you. But after doing Mysskin's film (Thupparivalan), I knew that the way people see me was going to change. They won’t look at my 10- or 12-year career before that. But I was okay with that because the role was great.
You said your parents were not very happy about you playing a villain, right?
They are not too much into my film career. They still live in Bangalore, and they watch my movies sometimes. However, they always pass on the good news when it comes to family friends. For example, they’ll say, “I saw Vinay’s movie, and it was great.” They’ve been very supportive of me getting into movies and my journey, even through the tough times. They understand that an actor’s life isn’t just a straight upward trajectory—it’s going to have its highs and lows, and they’ve always been there for me.
But when I started taking on villain roles, especially, my father was quite concerned. He suggested, “Why don’t you just pack up and come back to Bangalore?” I told him, “No, I want to do this.” And I’ve actually found more happiness in this phase of my career. Between 2017 and 2020, I turned down three or four major movies with the hope of still connecting with my hero market. I knew deep down that it was inevitable—that wasn’t going to happen. But then, with Doctor, everything started rolling again for me. I’ve been really lucky in that sense. The last five years, at least in these three states, have been really good to me. Except for Kannada, which I’m hoping will come soon.
Is there anything in the pipeline?
I am currently in talks with a major production. It’s time I did one, considering I am from Karnataka. I’ve just been waiting for the right story. That’s always my prerequisite for any film. Nowadays, amazing stories are emerging in every industry. The young directors are incredibly creative, coming up with some truly fresh and exciting concepts. There’s a young man who recently approached me with a fantastic story, and it involves a big star. So, I hope it materialises.
Your Tamil too has improved quite a bit since we spoke last…
Yes, I actually dub in my own voice, and I’m really grateful that people have accepted it. It was a big hurdle in my career. I initially gave my voice for Modhi Vilayadu, but it didn’t quite work out. However, Sundar C Sir gave me an opportunity in Aranmanai, and I’ll always be thankful to him for that, as it gave me the confidence to move forward. But the person who truly helped me master the nuances of voice work was Mysskin sir in Thupparivaalan.
Now, for every movie, I give my voice. For Telugu, I insisted on doing it myself, and Prashanth Verma, the director of Hanuman, let me. When I saw the reviews, I paid close attention to how my voice was received by the audience—and thankfully, they were well-received.
Voice work is an integral part of my career, and I’d like to continue working on it and improving. I’m very comfortable with Tamil. Over the last few years, the sound engineers I’ve worked with have been incredibly supportive. They’re not just technical experts but also passionate about sound and cinema. They work on multiple projects, and I really appreciate how helpful they are when you’re trying to overcome challenges.
Growing up in Bengaluru, do you recall watching Tamil films in theatres?
Roja was my very first Tamil movie in theatres. Incidentally, I met Madhu ma'am recently, and two days later, I met Arvind Swami sir. Both of them are incredibly charming, and it was really nice to see them. I shared this memory with them, talking about one of the movies I loved because everything fell into place—the direction, the cast, the crew, and the way they used locations. Roja was a complete package.
When did the movie bug bite you?
I’ve always loved movies. I skipped college a lot to watch films. The very first movie I bunked class for was GoldenEye. I watched tons of movies, and we had a whole collection of rentals. It was mostly English films, and I’m a huge fan of classical cinema. My heroes were people like Gregory Peck and Paul Emery. I grew up watching their films, and I love that old-school cinema.
You are passionate about rugby. Do you still play sometimes?
I retired from rugby just after I got into movies, and it was a tough decision because I was still in my prime. It was so tempting because I was filming, and we had tournaments in Chennai, and I was ready to get back on the field. But I knew if I played and got injured, it would affect my career.
Then in 2017, while we were filming Thupparivaalan, I made a foolish decision. In between one of the schedules, I went to play a match in Bangalore. I was already about 15 years older than when I retired, but I thought my body was still in its 20s. I ended up injuring myself really badly. Soon after that, we had to film the Thupparivaalan fight sequence. I couldn’t even lift my left hand as I was in excruciating pain. It was so intense that I had a physiotherapist working on me throughout.
That’s when I realised my days of playing rugby were long over. But I still support the sport. I’ve seen rugby grow and also witnessed the challenges along the way. What they’re doing now in Tamil Nadu is truly remarkable. The government is really backing the sport, and I never imagined that rugby would reach so many districts in the state.
So what’s your fitness routine now?
I’m 45, so I keep things pretty relaxed. 2017 was a wake-up call for me when it came to pushing my body in high-contact sports like rugby. To keep up with that kind of intensity, I’d need a whole different level of fitness. I stay fit for cinema, keeping myself flexible and in shape.
Whenever I get the chance, I try to swim as much as possible. It really helps condition the body and gives it more recovery time than just hitting the gym. I like having a leaner body because I find it more relatable, and it allows me to take on a wider variety of roles. If I were to bulk up, it would start to push me into more action-oriented roles.
I keep things simple with walks, swimming, and light weights—nothing too intense. But I do it to stay flexible for the stunts in cinema. Honestly, the last five years have been physically demanding, especially Hanuman. I had to do two massive fight sequences, one where I was wearing a 4.5 kg costume and another where I had to carry a 10.5 kg costume for the climax. The jumps you see in the film were done with the 10.5 kg costume on. And I was wearing that from morning to evening—it’s exhausting.
There’s also a scene in Identity where we shot a plane sequence involving turbulence. We were all thrown up in the air using ropes, and let me tell you, it’s excruciatingly painful. But it’s all part of the job, and it’s only smart to keep yourself fit, stretch, and prepare for scenes like that.
And what about smoking? You said you were struggling to quit the habit.
Yeah… I’ve managed to quit here and there this year, but now I’m asking myself, “Why do I even do it?” I’ve reached the point where I can genuinely say I’ve quit. I think this year will be the one where I won’t smoke.
What’s your fashion mantra?
I love formals a lot because I was with the corporate sector earlier. But at the same time, comfort always comes first for me. When I first moved to Chennai, I had to get used to the weather. People in Bangalore are used to cooler and overcast conditions throughout the year. When we’d come here for the rugby matches, we’d often lose the first match because of the humidity. We had to change the way we dressed. These days, I prefer a casual look, but if I have the chance to dress up formally, I will do it.
Any regrets in life?
There’s no point in regretting anything. Sure, there have been decisions in hindsight that may not have been wise, but I just focus on looking forward to the future. Back in 2006, I never could have imagined I’d be sitting here, talking to you about an 18-year career. Actually, it's more like a 19-year career since I count from when I started filming. I visit Melbourne a lot, and every time I go, it brings back some of the best memories of my career—whether it’s where I filmed, where I got shouted at, or the times I spent with Tanisha and Sada, the crew. It all holds such special memories for me.
What are your upcoming projects?
I’ve just signed a new film, each in Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada. As for Tamil, I am in talks, so I hope they get back to me. By April, I should be back on track.
What’s on top of your bucket list right now?
To travel a lot. I love exploring different cultures, whether it’s within India or abroad. Being part of Tamil cinema has allowed me to travel a lot, especially to places like Tirunelveli and Madurai. Coimbatore is a city that has always endeared itself to me. I’m from Bangalore, and I have a lot of friends from Coimbatore. It’s such a lovely place—green and reminiscent of old Bangalore.
I love exploring new places, even for work. For instance, I filmed Oh My Dog in Coonoor. I had never been there before, but it was an amazing experience—14 days of spectacular views, great weather, lovely people, and delicious food.
I am a history buff, and I love travelling to places with a rich historical background. I recently visited Pearl Harbour, and it was huge for me because I love the Second World War history. I have watched a lot of Alistair MacLean movies. Going and seeing Pearl Harbour was an experience that I cannot narrate in words. I enjoy travelling to places like Delhi and Kolkata as well, just to soak in the historical significance and the architecture that stands the test of time. I also love trying out local food wherever I go—it’s also a huge part of the experience for me!
What's your biggest strength?
My happy-go-lucky attitude! I just trust the universe.
And your biggest weakness?
My happy-go-lucky attitude again! (laughs)
If you were not an actor?
I think I would’ve pursued my passion for flying. Back in college, I couldn’t afford it because job opportunities were limited. In the '90s, no one really knew that the airline industry would grow the way it has.
If you had a time machine, where and when would you go?
I’d probably go back to the '70s, meet Steve Jobs, and buy some Apple stocks. And spend it for the rest of my life!
sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com
X- @psangeetha2112