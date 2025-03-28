‘Identity’ actor Vinay Rai says he feels more liberated playing a villain

When Vinay Rai stormed the Tamil film scene in 2007, crooning the romantic number Unnale Unnale, he became the toast of the town in the twinkling of an eye. He had young women swooning over his tall, handsome looks and boyish charm. Vinay continued the streak with films like Jayamkondaan, Modhi Vilayadu, and Endrendrum Punnagai.

But if life were predictable, it would cease to be interesting. Little did he imagine that almost two decades later, he would swap horses in midstream and emerge as one of the most sought-after villains in the industry, courtesy of his films Thupparivalan, Doctor, Christopher, and Identity, where he played a merciless villain, so much so that people would shudder at the very sight of him.

Vinay considers the new phase of his career a liberating experience. Without the pressure of maintaining a certain image or worrying about market expectations, he tells Indulge that he is freer than ever. He also talks about his other passions, be it his love for rugby, his fascination with history, and his ‘flying dreams,’ along with his career trajectory.