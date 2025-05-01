Actor Navneet Malik talks about channelling young Sanjay Dutt in ‘The Bhootnii’
In The Bhootnii, Navneet Malik steps into the shoes of a young Sanjay Dutt—swag, charm, and all. Set in the college days of the character, the film promises a heady mix of romance, retro fashion, and a supernatural twist. Opposite him is Mouni Roy, and together, the duo take audiences on a ride that’s equal parts spooky and sweet. Indulge caught up with Navneet to talk about the prep, the pressure, and what it really felt like to channel Baba on screen.
What was it like portraying Sanjay Dutt on the big screen?
I play a young Sanjay Dutt — and that itself is such a thrill! The character draws a lot from Baba’s real-life vibe — his swag, body language, and unmistakable energy. You’ll see him in his college days, full of charm and attitude, alongside Mouni Roy. Their chemistry and how life throws unexpected twists at them is a big part of the story.
What’s your look like in the film?
Totally inspired by Sanjay Dutt’s 'Rocky' days! Think retro cool — the hair, the clothes, the whole aura. We’ve really tried to capture that era’s essence.
What does it mean to you to play Sanjay Dutt?
It’s a massive honour — and a big responsibility. Sanjay Dutt isn’t just a superstar; he’s an icon. I’ve grown up admiring his style and journey. Bringing even a fictionalised version of him to life was surreal. I poured my heart into getting everything right — from his body language to his aura.
How did you and Mouni Roy build your on-screen chemistry?
Mouni brings such warmth and grace to the set. From the start, she ensured everyone felt comfortable and equal. That kind of mutual respect really helped build natural chemistry. Audiences will be pleasantly surprised by the dynamic we’ve created.
The film mixes horror and comedy. How was that experience?
It’s been fun and refreshing! Horror-comedy is catching on, and The Bhootnii offers a quirky twist. Being part of something so experimental in a genre that’s still growing feels like a win.
Any exciting upcoming projects?
Nothing I can officially reveal yet, but some exciting conversations are happening. There’s a potential collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan sir, and something brewing with Ajay Devgn sir as well. Fingers crossed!