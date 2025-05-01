Actor Navneet Malik talks about channelling young Sanjay Dutt in ‘The Bhootnii’

In The Bhootnii, Navneet Malik steps into the shoes of a young Sanjay Dutt—swag, charm, and all. Set in the college days of the character, the film promises a heady mix of romance, retro fashion, and a supernatural twist. Opposite him is Mouni Roy, and together, the duo take audiences on a ride that’s equal parts spooky and sweet. Indulge caught up with Navneet to talk about the prep, the pressure, and what it really felt like to channel Baba on screen.