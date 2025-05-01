Salman Khan to play an army officer in upcoming war drama inspired by Galwan clash: Reports

After the lukewarm response to his last release Sikandar, Salman Khan seems ready to switch things up with a bold new on-screen persona. The superstar is reportedly in discussions to lead a gripping war drama inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between Indian and Chinese troops. If everything falls into place, this project could represent a major shift in Salman’s career, both in terms of tone and storytelling.
The untitled film is expected to be directed by Apoorva Lakhia, who is known for his gritty action dramas like Shootout at Lokhandwala. The narrative will be adapted from India’s Most Fearless 3, a bestselling book by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, which highlights the bravery of the Indian armed forces.
According to sources, the chapter that piqued Salman’s interest centers on the Galwan Valley clash, a rare and deadly encounter that heightened tensions between India and China in June 2020. Salman is reportedly captivated by the emotional depth and nationalistic fervour of the story.
While Salman Khan has frequently collaborated with directors like Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar, this film marks a departure as he teams up with Lakhia for the first time. Sources indicate that Salman is eager to take on the role of a disciplined and brave army officer, a character that could allow him to delve into emotional complexity and patriotic passion beyond his typical commercial roles.
Sources stated that if Salman gives the green light, production for the film is expected to start in the latter half of 2025. Reports also suggest that on-location shoots in Ladakh are planned to ensure authenticity, with the project being backed by Salman Khan Films.