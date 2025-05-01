Shoojit Sircar breaks down how Amitabh Bachchan's Piku character was inspired by Utpal Dutt

In Piku, Bhashkor Banerjee wasn't merely a cranky, gassy old fellow that every Bengali daughter could relate to – he was a living philosophy of life with digestive issues. As Piku prepares to celebrate its 10-year anniversary re-release on May 9, director Shoojit Sircar has let the cat out of the bag: Amitabh Bachchan's iconic performance was loosely based on Bengali cinema icon Utpal Dutt. Think loud opinions, stubborn independence, and unsolicited health advice—all wrapped in humour.
Director Shoojit Sircar recently admitted that the quirky and perpetually opinionated Bashkor Banerjee was drawn from none other than Utpal Dutt, the veteran Bengali thespian for his unforgettable appearances in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's comedies.
"We wanted Bashkor Banerjee not as a Utpal Dutt-ish character, but he has those character sketches of Utpal Dutt, who is always talking and has his own mind. So, that was purely for Bashkor Banerjee,” said Sircar.
And just like Dutt’s characters, Bashkor wasn't simply comic relief. He was the emotional and dysfunctional glue that bound the family together—with digestive troubles serving as metaphor and plot device.
Shoojit Sircar said he never imagined the film’s mundane family drama would connect with so many. Yet, that’s exactly what worked. Whether it was Bashkor's obsession with bowel movements or Piku’s simmering frustration, the film found humour in everyday tedium.
With a National Award for Best Actor (Bachchan), Best Screenplay, and Dialogues (Juhi Chaturvedi), the film has aged like good mishti doi. And now, on the brink of its 10th anniversary re-release, Sircar reflects on his dream cast—Big B, Deepika Padukone, and Irrfan Khan.
"If I go back and think about it now, I’m surprised. How did I manage it with these three stalwarts, getting this kind of a very mundane everyday family life with that humorous touch. This film set up a trend in terms of how a simple family film can be told, without too much drama, and there were too many things happening around it. The simplicity of it, I think, is still the reason for its shelf life," Sircar added.
The healing power of Piku’s Characters
Sircar recalls how Irrfan called him after Madras Café, wanting to collaborate: "Whatever you're doing, Dada, I'm in." That chemistry survived Piku and became an enduring creative camaraderie. As he gets ready to re-screen Piku with the original crew, Sircar confesses that he'll miss Irrfan dearly—but is eager to collaborate with Irrfan's son, Babil, in a new romantic movie which will be led by Hiraj Banerjee.
For Deepika herself, Piku was more than a role—it was a retreat during a low point in her mental health journey. Her mother even thanked Sircar for giving her daughter something “when she needed it most”. And perhaps that’s Piku’s magic—it healed its characters, its cast, and even its audience.
Like Bashkor would say: Sab kuch motion se connected hai.
