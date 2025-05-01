Shoojit Sircar breaks down how Amitabh Bachchan's Piku character was inspired by Utpal Dutt

In Piku, Bhashkor Banerjee wasn't merely a cranky, gassy old fellow that every Bengali daughter could relate to – he was a living philosophy of life with digestive issues. As Piku prepares to celebrate its 10-year anniversary re-release on May 9, director Shoojit Sircar has let the cat out of the bag: Amitabh Bachchan's iconic performance was loosely based on Bengali cinema icon Utpal Dutt. Think loud opinions, stubborn independence, and unsolicited health advice—all wrapped in humour.

Piku's Bhashkor Banerjee: A Tribute to Utpal Dutt’s Legacy

Director Shoojit Sircar recently admitted that the quirky and perpetually opinionated Bashkor Banerjee was drawn from none other than Utpal Dutt, the veteran Bengali thespian for his unforgettable appearances in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's comedies.

"We wanted Bashkor Banerjee not as a Utpal Dutt-ish character, but he has those character sketches of Utpal Dutt, who is always talking and has his own mind. So, that was purely for Bashkor Banerjee,” said Sircar.