Maranamass starring Basil Joseph gets OTT release date

Maranamass is a genre-defying film that blends satire, suspense, and absurdity into a thrilling and unpredictable narrative. The story revolves around two friends in Kerala who believe they’ve witnessed a murder, only to find themselves caught up in a series of increasingly bizarre events involving local politics, hidden motives, and rising paranoia. As the line between reality and illusion begins to blur, the central question remains: Is everything as it seems, or is someone orchestrating the chaos?

Basil Joseph, also the director of the film, shared his excitement about the OTT release, saying, “Maranamass is a film very dear to me. Its quirky humor, eccentric characters, and unexpected twists make it a thrilling ride. After the success of Pravinkoodu Shappu, I’m excited to return to Sony LIV with my second film. I’m sure audiences will have a great time watching it from the comfort of their homes!”

Produced by actor Tovino Thomas alongside Rapheal Pozholiparambil, Tingston Thomas, and Thanzeer Salam, the film features music by JK and cinematography by Neeraj Revi. Editing is by Chaman Chakko, with stunt choreography by Kalai Kingson. The screenplay was written by Siju Sunny, who, along with director Sivaprasad, also worked on the dialogues. The film, which performed well at the box office, was co-directed by Binu Narayan.