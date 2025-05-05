Mickey J Meyer breaks silence on 'HIT 3' music criticism: “I take risks, not everyone gets that”

Mickey, known for his melodic compositions in films like Happy Days and Leader, revealed that he’d faced similar feedback nearly two decades ago. “A very senior technician complained when he heard Happy Days score. He said, ‘What is this garbage—just one guitar, one piano here and there?’” he wrote, adding that minimalism was often misunderstood as a lack of substance.

Drawing parallels between then and now, Mickey said the backlash to HIT 3 feels familiar. “It’s a strange feeling. I feel great things coming my way! Criticism will always be there,” he wrote, but also took a dig at some harsh reviews, saying, “The choice of words some reviewers are using inadvertently portrays themselves in a poor light.”