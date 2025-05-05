Nicolas Cage revealed he had a close shave with death while training for ‘The Surfer’

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage recalled a harrowing experience while training for his film ‘The Surfer’, and said he “could have died”.
Cage said he took surf lessons before shooting for the film that began in Australia, but he had limited time to practice.
“I have surfed, but every time I’ve attempted surfing, I’ve been pounded to smithereens. I surfed down on Sunset Beach. When I was trying to learn, my teacher gave me a shortboard. I said, ‘Look, I want a longboard’,” he said in an interview.
The actor said the longboard, generally used by most beginners use to master basics, didn’t help much as it got pounded in the ocean and even got stuck in the rip tide.
“They said they saw my board, they call it ‘tombstone,’ like that triangle top. I’m climbing up the leash as I’m somersaulting, and I could have died. Now I have a young kid, I don’t know if I want to do it anymore,” he the actor recalled.
Directed by Lorcan Finnegan, ‘The Surfer’ directed by Lorcan Finnegan released on May 2 in the USA and May 15 in Australia.
The plot revolves around Cage's character returning to his family's home near an idyllic Australian beach where he is confronted by a gang that's terrorised the area. He meets a local who helps deal with the goons.