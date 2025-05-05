Nicolas Cage revealed he had a close shave with death while training for ‘The Surfer’

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage recalled a harrowing experience while training for his film ‘The Surfer’, and said he “could have died”.

Cage said he took surf lessons before shooting for the film that began in Australia, but he had limited time to practice.

Did Nicolas Cage almost die while filming The Surfer?

“I have surfed, but every time I’ve attempted surfing, I’ve been pounded to smithereens. I surfed down on Sunset Beach. When I was trying to learn, my teacher gave me a shortboard. I said, ‘Look, I want a longboard’,” he said in an interview.