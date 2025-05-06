The Fiction of Friction: Vishal Bhardwaj on Crime, Literature, and the Cinematic Soul

Vishal Bhardwaj’s cinematic journey is more than just a filmography; it is an exploration of the complex relationship between literature, morality, and crime. Known for adapting Shakespeare into the Indian context with stunning depth, Bhardwaj has consistently blurred the lines between fact and fiction, truth and myth.

Vishal Bhardwaj breaks down his filmmaking which intertwines fiction, reality and crime

His ability to blend reality with fiction, sweetness with bitterness, right with wrong, has made his work a study in nuance. Whether adapting Charan Singh Pathik’s short story Do Behnein into Pataakha, or weaving Basharat Peer’s memoir Curfewed Night into the soul of Haider, Bhardwaj’s cinema resists simple binaries.

Speaking exclusively to Indulge Express, the filmmaker opens up about how these elements converge in his films and how literature continues to inform his creative process. With his next project set to explore crime once again—this time inspired by one of S. Hussain Zaidi’s book, during the launch of author’s latest book, From Dubai to Karachi: The Dawood Saga Continues (published by Penguin Random House India)—Bhardwaj’s reflections on crime and morality are more relevant than ever.