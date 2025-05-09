Dhanashree Verma Shares BTS pics with Rajkummar Rao from her new dance track,Tinga Linga

The creators of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's film Bhool Chuk Maaf released a new song from the film's album on Wednesday. Titled Ting Ling Sajna, the music video showcased choreographer Dhanashree Verma dancing along to the rhythm with Rajkummar. After its launch, the track quickly gained popularity on social media.
Dhanashree also shared the track on her page and said, "Are you coming for Ranjan’s bachelor party at your nearby theatres on 9th of May ?🔥Cuz We got the moves, pure energy and the charm 🤙🏻♥️."
In addition, Dhanashree shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the set on Instagram. The pictures featured her dressed in a red sequined sleeveless blouse paired with a high-slit skirt. Rajkummar was seen wearing a peach shirt complemented by a denim jacket and jeans.
In her caption, Dhanashree asked, “Are you coming for Ranjan's bachelor party at your nearby theatres on 9th of May? Cuz we got the moves, pure energy and the charm." The song Ting Ling Sajna has been sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Tanishk Bagchi, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. It is the fourth single from the movie.
Directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf is produced by Dinesh Vijan in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios. The film is set to release in theaters on May 9.
Regarding Dhanashree Verma, she has previously appeared in other music videos such as Kamsin Kali from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, Balle Ni Balle with Aparshakti Khurana, and Jyoti Nooran's Dekha Ji Dekha Maine.
Recently, Dhanashree made headlines due to her divorce from Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The couple, who married in 2020, finalized their divorce on March 20, with Yuzvendra agreeing to pay Rs 4.75 crore in alimony to his ex-wife.
The two had been living separately for the past 18 months before the divorce was finalized.