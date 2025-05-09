Dhanashree Verma Shares BTS pics with Rajkummar Rao from her new dance track,Tinga Linga

The creators of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's film Bhool Chuk Maaf released a new song from the film's album on Wednesday. Titled Ting Ling Sajna, the music video showcased choreographer Dhanashree Verma dancing along to the rhythm with Rajkummar. After its launch, the track quickly gained popularity on social media.

A look at Rajkummar Rao and Dhanashree Verma's new track

Dhanashree also shared the track on her page and said, "Are you coming for Ranjan’s bachelor party at your nearby theatres on 9th of May ?🔥Cuz We got the moves, pure energy and the charm 🤙🏻♥️."

In addition, Dhanashree shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the set on Instagram. The pictures featured her dressed in a red sequined sleeveless blouse paired with a high-slit skirt. Rajkummar was seen wearing a peach shirt complemented by a denim jacket and jeans.