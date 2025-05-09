Sholay to be re-released on Independence Day 2025 in 4K format

The choice of August 15 for the re-release not only marks the film's original debut but also coincides with India's Independence Day, adding a special touch of national pride to the occasion. This clever timing is sure to attract a lot of attention and eager viewers.

In an exciting twist, this re-release will feature the film's original climax, where Thakur (played by the talented Sanjeev Kumar) confronts and kills the notorious Gabbar Singh (portrayed by Amjad Khan). Back in 1975, this ending was changed due to censorship issues, prompting director Ramesh Sippy to film a new conclusion with Gabbar's arrest instead. According to sources, the original version, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles, has only been available on DVD until now and will be seen in theatres for the first time in decades.