Sridevi-Chiranjeevi’s Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari returns to cinemas after 35 years

Telugu cinema enthusiasts have reason to celebrate as the beloved socio-fantasy drama Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari (JVAS) starring Sridevi and Chiranjeevi has been re-released in select theatres across India. Marking its 35th anniversary on May 9, the Kovelamudi Raghavendra Rao directorial, which was a significant box office success upon its original 1990 release, has been meticulously restored for a new generation of viewers.

Sridevi-starrer Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari re-releases in theatres after 35 years

Confirming the cinematic revival Swapna Dutt, daughter of producer C Ashwini Dutt stated in a media interaction, “We have been working on restoring the film for the last few years. My father (producer C Ashwini Dutt) thought it would be apt to re-release it on the anniversary." The film is being presented in both 2D and 3D formats across more than 150 screens offering a revitalised viewing experience.

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari narrates the enchanting tale of Raju, played by Chiranjeevi, a guide who cares for four orphans. His life takes a fantastical turn when he discovers a ring belonging to Indraja, portrayed by Sridevi, the daughter of Lord Indra, who descends to Earth to reclaim her lost possession. The film also features notable performances from Amrish Puri, Kannada Prabhakar, Allu Ramalingaiah and Rami Reddy.

The re-release of JVAS joins a growing trend of bringing classic films back to the big screen. The restoration process was a labour of dedication involving the sourcing of a viable print and extensive work by Prasad Laboratories to clean scan and digitise the weathered reels. Prime Focus undertook the challenging task of converting the film to 3D a process Swapna Dutt described as challenging since the film was not shot for 3D.

The return of this cinematic gem offers both nostalgic viewers and new audiences the opportunity to experience the magic of Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari on the grand scale it was originally intended for further cementing its place as a timeless classic in Telugu cinema history.