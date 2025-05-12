A peek into RRR's moment of glory at Royal Albert Hall

RRR just had a major moment! The film featuring NTR Jr. and Ram Charan, held a special screening at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, May 11.The event included a live orchestral performance by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and acclaimed director SS Rajamouli were present for the screening. On its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, the team posted a photo of the crowded hall with the caption, "HistoRRRY!! #TogetheRRRAgain @RoyalAlbertHall."

RRR's Royal Albert Hall screening marks an important milestone!

They had previously announced the event on social media, stating, "LONDON... here we come! Relive the soul of #RRRMovie like never before with a scintillating live orchestral performance by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Join our Trio: @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan at @RoyalAlbertHall, London, on Sunday, May 11th, for a musical celebration of India's epic action drama."