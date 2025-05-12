A peek into RRR's moment of glory at Royal Albert Hall

RRR just had a major moment! The film featuring NTR Jr. and Ram Charan, held a special screening at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, May 11.The event included a live orchestral performance by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and acclaimed director SS Rajamouli were present for the screening. On its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, the team posted a photo of the crowded hall with the caption, "HistoRRRY!! #TogetheRRRAgain @RoyalAlbertHall."
They had previously announced the event on social media, stating, "LONDON... here we come! Relive the soul of #RRRMovie like never before with a scintillating live orchestral performance by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Join our Trio: @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan at @RoyalAlbertHall, London, on Sunday, May 11th, for a musical celebration of India's epic action drama."
RRR made history as the first Indian film to win an Oscar for Best Original Song with "Naatu Naatu." The movie also garnered praise from numerous global platforms, including the Golden Globe Awards.
The song was also released in various languages; Hindi as "Naacho Naacho," Tamil as "Naattu Koothu," Kannada as "Halli Naatu," and Malayalam as "Karinthol." The Hindi version was performed by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.
RRR is a fictional story inspired by the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr. NTR portrayed the lead roles, respectively. The film also features performances by Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran.
London's Royal Albert Hall is considered to be one of the most prestigious venues for artists. Over its 153-year history, the hall has hosted some milestone events from various fields, including speeches from Winston Churchill, Charles de Gaulle, and Albert Einstein, exhibition fights by Muhammad Ali, and concerts from iconic performers at the venue such as Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix and The Beatles.