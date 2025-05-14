Avinash Tiwary kickstarts shooting for Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 With Medha Shankr

Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr have teamed up for the sequel of Ginny Wedss Sunny. Recently, the makers of the rom-com treated the audience with an official announcement, stating that the shooting has kickstarted for the film's first schedule. Poised to be a light-hearted blend of romance, drama, and comedy, the film promises to showcase the lead stars in a breezy and relatable avatar.

Ginny Weds Sunny 2: Avinash and Medha amp up the excitement around the film

From the makers of Tanu Weds Manu, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, and Ginny Weds Sunny, the sequel is written and directed by Prasshant Jha. Apart from the announcement, the makers shared a click with Avinash and Medha, amping up excitement surrounding the film.

Their caption read, "Get Ready for a rollercoaster of Romance, Comedy and Drama as the First Schedule of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Officially begins! Excited to begin this journey with an amazing team!"