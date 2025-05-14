Avinash Tiwary kickstarts shooting for Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 With Medha Shankr

Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr have teamed up for the sequel of Ginny Wedss Sunny. Recently, the makers of the rom-com treated the audience with an official announcement, stating that the shooting has kickstarted for the film's first schedule. Poised to be a light-hearted blend of romance, drama, and comedy, the film promises to showcase the lead stars in a breezy and relatable avatar.
From the makers of Tanu Weds Manu, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, and Ginny Weds Sunny, the sequel is written and directed by Prasshant Jha. Apart from the announcement, the makers shared a click with Avinash and Medha, amping up excitement surrounding the film.
Their caption read, "Get Ready for a rollercoaster of Romance, Comedy and Drama as the First Schedule of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Officially begins! Excited to begin this journey with an amazing team!"
Considering that Avinash has delivered compelling performances in Laila Majnu, The Mehta Boys, Madgaon Express, and Bambai Meri Jaan, among others, it would be exciting to see him share the screen space with 12th Fail fame Medha Shankr. Both actors have established their individualities with engaging and layered roles, and the curiosity is sky-high to see what they have to offer in Ginny Wedss Sunny 2.
Avinash, who was shooting with Aditi Rao Hydari for their upcoming film O Sathi Re, has reportedly wrapped up the shoot. Though the film was announced some time ago, the entire team quietly started shooting without much publicity.
The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali, while Aditi, Avinash and Arjun Rampal will be seen in the lead roles. Earlier, it was reported that after a lot of deliberation, the film has been named O Saathi Re.