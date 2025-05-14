Operation Sindoor film's first poster out amid India-Pakistan tensions

India carried out the targeted strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor, two weeks after the massacre of 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

The cast of the film is yet to be announced. The project will be directed by Uttam Maheshwari and the release date has also not been announced. It was reported recently that since the strikes, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA), Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC), and Western India Film Producers' Association (WIFPA) have seen a rise in applications for registering film titles related to Operation Sindoor.

“The three bodies have received over 30 title applications via email related to Operation Sindoor. The numbers will go up to 50-60. This is not something new. Most people have applied for the title, Operation Sindoor and Mission Sindoor.”

“One person can apply for any number of titles but the title will be allotted to the person who has first applied for it. Any producer who wants to make a film looks for what is in the news. This is something India is proud of. So, filmmakers want to bring this story," Anil Nagrath, Secretary, IMPPA, told a news agency.