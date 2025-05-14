Operation Sindoor film's first poster out amid India-Pakistan tensions

Operation Sindoor Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films, in partnership with The Content Engineer, has officially revealed the poster for their upcoming film.The film’s poster features an image of a female soldier seen from the back. She is dressed in uniform, holding a rifle, and applying sindoor or vermillion on her head.
The background also has hints imagery like tanks, barbed wire, and fighter jets soaring overhead. The poster of Operation Sindoor also includes the phrase "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" in tricolour, enhancing the patriotic vibe. The project draws inspiration from India's strategic response to the Pahalgam terror attack and is based on the real-life Indian Armed Forces operation of the same name, conducted during the night of May 6 and 7.
India carried out the targeted strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor, two weeks after the massacre of 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.
The cast of the film is yet to be announced. The project will be directed by Uttam Maheshwari and the release date has also not been announced. It was reported recently that since the strikes, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA), Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC), and Western India Film Producers' Association (WIFPA) have seen a rise in applications for registering film titles related to Operation Sindoor.
“The three bodies have received over 30 title applications via email related to Operation Sindoor. The numbers will go up to 50-60. This is not something new. Most people have applied for the title, Operation Sindoor and Mission Sindoor.”
“One person can apply for any number of titles but the title will be allotted to the person who has first applied for it. Any producer who wants to make a film looks for what is in the news. This is something India is proud of. So, filmmakers want to bring this story," Anil Nagrath, Secretary, IMPPA, told a news agency.