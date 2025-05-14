‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ trailer: Aamir Khan leads an uplifting underdog tale

18 years after Taare Zameen Par touched hearts all over the country, Aamir Khan is back with Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel that aims to mix humour, heart, and inspiration. Directed by RS Prasanna, the eagerly awaited trailer dropped on May 13, giving us a sneak peek into a sports drama that celebrates inclusivity, redemption, and personal growth.
In the three-minute trailer, Aamir Khan takes on the role of Gulshan, a bold and politically incorrect basketball coach who, after hitting rock bottom—including a brush with the law—is sentenced to coach a team of specially-abled kids. The tagline “Sabka Apna Apna Normal” beautifully captures the film’s core message of empathy and understanding. Genelia Deshmukh plays his love interest, weaving a romantic thread into this uplifting story.
The film features 10 newcomers—Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar—who bring a vibrant energy as the spirited basketball team under Khan’s guidance.
While it’s being marketed as a spiritual sequel, Sitaare Zameen Par is also an official adaptation of Javier Fesser’s 2018 Spanish film Campeones. Fans on social media have pointed out several scene-by-scene similarities, from the protagonist’s courtroom sentence to the comedic moments on the basketball court.
With music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, this film is set to hit theatres on June 20, aiming to resonate with both fans of the original and a new generation of moviegoers.