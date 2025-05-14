‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ trailer: Aamir Khan leads an uplifting underdog tale

While it’s being marketed as a spiritual sequel, Sitaare Zameen Par is also an official adaptation of Javier Fesser’s 2018 Spanish film Campeones. Fans on social media have pointed out several scene-by-scene similarities, from the protagonist’s courtroom sentence to the comedic moments on the basketball court.

With music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, this film is set to hit theatres on June 20, aiming to resonate with both fans of the original and a new generation of moviegoers.